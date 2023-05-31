PLAN YOUR NEXT SUMMER GIRLS TRIP - THE DENVER WAY

- Denver's must-see hotels, venues, restaurants and attractions perfect for this summer's getaway with the gals –

DENVER, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- When she earns that promotion, a milestone birthday arrives or it's time to celebrate the bride-to-be, look no further than Denver, Colorado for an affordable, urban retreat with mountain adventures just a short drive away. The Mile High City offers a plethora of places to shop, dance, dine and relax, all with easy access to the great Rocky Mountains.

Denver International Airport is the most connected airport in the country with nearly 180 domestic nonstop destinations, which makes getting to Denver a breeze from…everywhere. Once your group has touched down, grab the train to downtown and check in at one of Denver's unique boutique hotels complete with a fun cocktail bar and an outdoor pool. Hit the town to experience diverse culinary offerings from award-winning chefs, then try something new like relaxing in beer at The Beer Spa by Snug. Dedicate an afternoon to shopping in Cherry Creek North, the epicenter for boutique shopping in the city featuring 16-blocks of local and renowned luxury retail stores, then see a concert at Red Rocks Park & Amphitheatre, named no. 1 on Rolling Stone Magazine's "Bucket List-Worthy Guide to the 11 Hottest Outdoor Music Venues." Denver truly has it all for the perfect girl's trip.

See below for more places to stay, shop, sip and see in Denver, then check out the VISIT DENVER website to complete your itinerary.

WHERE TO STAY

THE RAMBLE HOTEL

1280 25th St. Denver, CO 80205

This 50-room boutique hotel is located in Denver's River North Art District and features Death & Co, the first location outside of its New York institution, an intimate theater and event bar, and a new restaurant from Denver's acclaimed Work & Class. The Ramble holds a great reverence for the magic and escapism a hotel can provide, offering a stylish yet intimate break from the routine.

THE JACQUARD HOTEL & ROOFTOP

222 Milwaukee St. Denver, CO 80206

Urban elegance defines Cherry Creek. And now, The Jacquard gives you the perfect home base for exploring all its charmingly independent boutiques, galleries, and restaurants. Celebrate life's best moments with style. Beautiful mountain views are as close as the rooftop pool—enhanced all the more with a handcrafted cocktail at the rooftop bar.

HALCYON, A HOTEL IN CHERRY CREEK

245 Columbine St. Denver, CO 80206

Combining the ease of Colorado's lifestyle with the air and grace of a great hotel, Halcyon is unhooked from the ordinary in all the best ways, its luxury served on the unassuming side, complete with a stunning rooftop pool deck. Come reside in considered comfort, among friends — seduced by an original idea of what living well can be.

THE MAVEN HOTEL

1850 Wazee St. Denver, CO 80202

The Maven is a unique, independent hotel in Denver's newest micro-district, the Dairy Block. Surrounded by Denver's best shopping and restaurants, at The Maven, you will find comfort and delight around every corner, as your sense of curiosity is stoked and you curate your own experience.

THE SOURCE HOTEL

3350 Brighton Blvd. Denver, CO 80216

The Source Hotel, a member of the prestigious Preferred Hotels and Resorts Worldwide, is a lifestyle hotel and a culinary complex in the heart of Denver's RiNo Art District. It expands on the nationally recognized Source market hall, a collection of top food and beverage artisans set in an 1880's iron foundry. The 100-room, eight-story tower is The Source's modern counterpoint, with rooms characterized by natural light, fresh air and views of the Colorado mountains and downtown Denver skyline.

Before booking, find out-of-this-world savings on Denver hotels.

WHERE TO SHOP

LARIMER SQUARE

Lower Downtown (LoDo) on Larimer between 14th and 15th

Denver's urban shopping and dining district makes for the perfect beginning to a Denver shopping spree, with cutting-edge boutiques offering trendy clothing, handcrafted jewelry, chic bags and to-die-for shoes.

DAIRY BLOCK

1800 Wazee St. Denver, CO 80202

Dairy Block is a vibrant, walkable micro-district located in the heart of Denver's beloved LoDo neighborhood. The area is dedicated to quality in all things and the craftsmanship that goes into small-batch, iconic and heritage brands. From delectable bites and beverages to personalized retail and small batch goods — Dairy Block is a true Denver experience.

CHERRY CREEK (CHERRY CREEK NORTH AND CHERRY CREEK SHOPPING CENTER)

3000 E. 1st Ave. Denver, CO 80206 and 2401 E. 2nd Ave. Denver, CO 80206

Located just minutes from downtown, Cherry Creek Shopping Center has more than 160 shops, with more than 40 stores exclusive to this area, including Zara, Neiman Marcus, Tiffany & Co., Louis Vuitton, Tory Burch and Burberry. Spend the day shopping, then head across the street to Cherry Creek North. The charming neighborhood offers a vibrant outdoor atmosphere and is home to a distinct mix of fashion boutiques, art galleries, restaurants and spas.

ANTIQUE ROW

South of Alameda on Broadway

Vintage lovers should take a side trip to Antique Row, south of Alameda on Broadway, where you can dig through a whopping 18 blocks of antique shops, art galleries, indie boutiques and much more.

Denver is a city of neighborhoods, each one with its own distinctive flavor. For even more shopping options, head to the Highlands, South Pearl Street or East Colfax.

WHERE TO EXPLORE

DENVER ART MUSEUM

100 W. 14th Ave. Pkwy. Denver, CO 80204

One of the largest art museums between Chicago and the West Coast, the Denver Art Museum (DAM) is dedicated to helping visitors explore art and creativity through hands-on activities, extensive art collections and world-class exhibitions. The Denver Art Museum's Hamilton Building is an architectural work of art. Designed by Daniel Libeskind, it will change the way you experience art and architecture.

MUSEUM OF CONTEMPORARY ART DENVER

1485 Delgany St. Denver, CO 80202

Take in cutting-edge pieces at the Museum of Contemporary Art (MCA) Denver and soak in the sunshine on its fabulous rooftop patio afterward. MCA Denver is paving a new path for a 21st century museum that is advancing the field of contemporary art and providing a platform for creative expression, in the broadest sense of the term. MCA Denver is both sophisticated and unpretentious.

CLYFFORD STILL MUSEUM

1250 Bannock St. Denver, CO 80204

Adjacent to the DAM, the new Clyfford Still Museum has international art aficionados talking - much of Still's iconoclastic abstract expressionist art has been locked away from view for decades. Denver's now the only place to see it!

MEOW WOLF

1338 1st St. Denver, CO 80204

Meow Wolf Denver's Convergence Station is an immersive, interactive experience that will transport audiences of all ages into fantastic realms of story and exploration. Created by more than 300 collaborating artists, this 4-story exhibition is home to dozens of installations, rooms, portals and wormholes layered with interactivity.

And don't miss the city's thriving art districts, where Denver's creative community lives and works.

BASECAMP DENVER

Denver is the perfect destination to play in the mountains then stay in the city. Take a day trip to the spectacular Rocky Mountain Front Range, including such natural wonders as Rocky Mountain National Park, Red Rocks Park & Amphitheatre and Mount Evans Scenic Byway, the highest paved road in North America. Wherever you go, don't forget the camera - the sights are to die for. After a full day of outdoor adventures, return to the city and enjoy a meal on an outdoor patio, grab a craft beer along the Denver Beer Trail or explore the city's vibrant neighborhoods. For those that prefer to maintain their adventure in an urban environment, the Denver metro area boasts more than 5,000 acres of traditional parks and parkways and endless trails for biking, running and urban hikes. Learn more about Denver's outdoor and urban adventure offerings here.

WHERE TO EAT

SAFTA

3330 Brighton Blvd., #201 Denver, CO 80216

Safta, from James Beard award-winning Chef Alon Shaya, brings you on a journey through food and beverage which pays homage to the culinary landscape of Israel. With influences that stem from the Middle East, Europe and North Africa, this menu reflects a collection of moments where food and culture have crossed paths, offering a taste of an ever-evolving cuisine.

DENVER MILK MARKET

1800 Wazee St, Ste. 100 Denver, CO 80202

For a unique twist with tons of options, try the Denver Milk Market, cornerstone of the Dairy Block redevelopment, where all the takeout and dine-in restaurants and bars are run by one entity: Colorado chef Frank Bonanno and his restaurant group. The 16 concepts within the hall each have their own style and theme such as crepes, pizza, pasta, salads and seafood, plus there is a meat emporium, coffee house and wine shop to boot!

TAVERNETTA

1889 16th St. Denver, CO 80202

Authentic Italian cuisine brought to you by the award-winning restaurateurs of Frasca Food and Wine and Pizzeria Locale. Inspired by regional classics, Tavernetta features fresh pastas, an all-Italian wine list, and small plates influenced from the culinary team's travels throughout Italy with unparalleled platform views of Denver's Union Station.

For more options, see our Must-Try Restaurants.

WHERE TO PLAY

DENVER CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS COMPLEX (DCPA)

Denver Center for the Performing Arts is an exhilarating mix of Broadway tours, Tony-winning theatre, long-running cabaret shows, immersive plays, theatre for young audiences and spectacular rental facilities. Catch the latest ballet, play or comedy show for the next girl's night out.

RIVER NORTH ART DISTRICT (RINO)

The River North Art District "where art is made" goes by the nickname of "RiNo" and has even adopted a rhino design for its official logo. The district's interesting blend of urban charm and unique industrial revival makes it a great destination for visitors. RiNo boasts a diverse mix of creative businesses ranging from visual artists, designers and furniture makers to craft distillers and brewers, winemakers, creators of unique outdoor gear and small-batch coffee roasters.

RED ROCKS PARK AND AMPHITHEATRE

No trip to Denver is complete without visiting Red Rocks. Rolling Stone magazine calls it America's best amphitheater. Musical legends including the Beatles, Jimi Hendrix, the Grateful Dead and the Rolling Stones have raved about it. And many a music fan will wistfully recount their first-ever Red Rocks concert. Although known for concerts, Red Rocks offers so much more such as Yoga on the Rocks, Film on the Rocks and amazing hiking. Learn more about all the ways to enjoy Red Rocks on the VISIT DENVER website.

OPHELIA'S ELECTRIC SOAPBOX

1215 20th St. Denver, CO 80202

The latest addition to chef and restaurateur Justin Cucci's Edible Beats restaurant group — which includes Root Down (a converted filling station) and Linger (a former mortuary) — Ophelia's Electric Soapbox is also one of Denver's hottest dance spots. This "gastrobrothel" is housed in the historic Airedale building, which has been, at various times, a brothel, peep-show parlor and adult bookstore. Ophelia's history is celebrated in the sensual decor and on the large sunken stage and dance floor.

NOCTURNE

1330 27th St. Denver, CO 80205

Tucked in an artfully restored warehouse in Denver's burgeoning RiNo Arts District lies Nocturne. Nocturne marries the culinary, cocktail and musical arts to create a singular, unforgettable experience. A modern jazz and supper club, Nocturne features live jazz nightly, carefully curated wine, beer and cocktail offerings and a one-of-a-kind seasonal three course menu for those enjoying dinner and a show.

COCKTAIL BARS

Denverites love their cocktail lounges and speakeasies, which may explain why we ignore the "It's five o'clock somewhere" expression and have no problem commencing cocktail hour at 4 p.m. and, when we feel like it, 3 p.m. Sometimes noon when it's warranted. And much like our restaurants, Denver's drinking parlors embrace seasonality, innovation, ambition and global concepts.

For a glamorous night out, try Cooper Lounge at Denver Union Station or Cruise Room at the historic Oxford Hotel for bygone-era gimlets and gin martinis, sidecars and whiskey sours and a rush of history darting back to the late nineteenth century.

Explore Denver's neighborhoods and grab drinks along the way, starting with Family Jones Spirit House, a Lower Downtown (LoHi) distillery, tasting room and restaurant glorified with purple-surfaced stools, plush old glory blue banquettes, concrete block walls mounted with pots flush with juniper, soaring windows and a sunken bar which showcases a skylight-illuminated copper still.

Discover the golden era at Room for Milly, an extraordinarily evocative Platte Street cocktail emporium, named for a fictional, flapper-era dame who breezily sojourned around the world. It may be the most scintillating spot in the city to ponder the meaning of life, live, if only for a moment, somewhere else in time and sip brilliant cocktails in quarters suffused with effortless enchantment.

About VISIT DENVER, The Convention & Visitors Bureau

Celebrating 114 years of promoting The Mile High City, VISIT DENVER is a nonprofit trade association that contracts with the City of Denver to market Denver as a convention and leisure destination, increasing economic development in the city, creating jobs and generating taxes. Denver welcomed more than 31.7 million visitors in 2021, generating $6.6 billion in spending, while supporting tens of thousands of jobs and making Tourism one of the city's largest industries. Learn more about Denver on the VISIT DENVER website or at Tourism Pays Denver . Denver International Airport (DEN) is the No. 3 busiest airport in the world connecting The Mile High City to more than 200 destinations globally. Follow Denver's social media channels for up-to-the-minute updates on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter , YouTube and LinkedIn .

With press or photo inquiries, please contact:

Jesse Davis: (720) 417-9621 or [email protected]

Caroline Campbell: (303) 549-3537 or [email protected]

Abby Schirmacher: (303) 358-0096 or [email protected]

SOURCE VISIT DENVER, The Convention & Visitors Bureau