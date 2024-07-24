PLANE EYRE: BRITISH AIRWAYS HATH RELEASED ITS NEW SAFETY VIDEO

British Airways releases its new safety video to keep customers engaged with important safety messaging

NEW YORK, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- May we haveth one's attention please? British Airways premieres its brand-new safety video, "A British Original Period Drama" inspired by some of Britain's famous period literature, TV and film and starring more than 40 of the airline's colleagues.

The airline is refreshing its film to keep customers engaged in the important safety messages being delivered. Knowing the popularity of British dramas in the UK and overseas, the airline chose this genre to resonate with its global audiences.

The film depicts ladies and lords of the manor, as well as housekeepers and butlers going about their everyday lives in period Britain, before being abruptly interrupted by present-day British Airways colleagues demonstrating the safety briefing.

At one point in the film, a 19th century socialite marvels at a moving picture, more commonly known in the 21st century as a laptop, before being reminded to store personal electronic devices before take-off.

The characters continue to be bewildered by modern day contraptions, and when posed with the question "Is it a winged creature of the air or, perchance, a celestial contrivance navigating the skies?" Ellis Brett, an Apprentice in Aircraft Maintenance, responds with "No, ma'am. That's a British Airways A350."

Continuing to ensure colleagues remain at the heart of its campaigns, the film features more than 40 colleagues from across the airline, from pilots and cabin crew to engineers and airport colleagues, who play themselves in the film, as well as period drama characters.

When it came to location, the airline selected grand British country estates, including Hatfield House in Hertfordshire and Englefield House Estate in Berkshire to shoot the video.

Sharon Maguire, most widely known for her work on Bridget Jones's Diary and Bridget Jones's Baby, was chosen to direct the five-minute video because of her ability to demonstrate British comedy in a way that would engage with the airline's global customers.

Calum Laming, British Airways' Chief Customer Officer, said: "We know that these videos deliver vital safety information, and it is so important that we do everything we can to keep our customers engaged throughout. When it came to selecting a genre, we wanted something that would enable us to do this, while resonating with global audiences, so a period drama with a little bit of humour seemed like the perfect fit.

"We have created something truly original and entertaining that celebrates what makes Britain – and British Airways – unique while communicating the importance of safety on board. I am also incredibly proud that more than 40 colleagues star in the film as we have always said it is our people who make us who we are."

Sharon Maguire, the renowned British director of the safety video, said: "We put together a dream team of industry legends, from Jenny Beavan to Kave Quinn and Erik Wilson to Jack Ravenscroft. We definitely wouldn't have pulled it off without them. They just loved the idea created by the talented and lovely creative teams at Uncommon and British Airways."

Helen Lau, a British Airways First Officer who plays herself, said: "As a First Officer, my job means I am in the flight deck during the safety briefing, so to know that I will be appearing on the video in the cabins feels very surreal. I love the closing line which says stay safe, look after one another and never change, which featured in the previous video, and I hope is carried onto the next. It's such a touching and uniting phrase."

In a nod to other British talent, the costumes worn by colleagues and actors throughout the video were designed by three-time Oscar® winning British costume designer Jenny Beavan. Colleagues also worked with renowned dialect coach, Jill McCullough, to perfect their accents.

Customers flying with British Airways can enjoy menus featuring the best of British cuisine, inflight entertainment starring British talent, and products designed by British suppliers.

*The safety video will be available on long-haul aircraft with inflight entertainment screens. On British Airways' short-haul aircraft, without inflight entertainment screens, the airline's cabin crew will continue to carry out a manual safety demonstration.

