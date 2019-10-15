Planet Fitness And Pacer's National Bullying Prevention Center Team Up On 'Students With Solutions' Nationwide Contest, Empowering Today's Youth To Promote Kindness And Prevent Bullying

HAMPTON, N.H., Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its continued commitment to prevent bullying and promote kindness among today's youth, and in honor of National Bullying Prevention Month, Planet Fitness, Inc. is teaming up with PACER's National Bullying Prevention Center, the nation's leading nonprofit bullying prevention organization, to launch Students with Solutions. The contest* invites classrooms across the country to share ideas that can help prevent bullying and is now open for entries through December 31.

As part of the nationwide contest, teachers of grades K-12 are encouraged to share the Students with Solutions video and guide about bullying with students, leading to a thought-provoking group discussion on the topic. Students are then encouraged to create and submit a visual representation – such as a collage, photograph, drawing, video or other creative medium – inspired by what they've learned that demonstrates ideas related to acts of kindness, acceptance and inclusion. Entries submitted to PACER's National Bullying Prevention Center will be evaluated by a judging panel based on their connection to the theme of kindness and inclusion, creativity and overall quality. Select submissions will be featured on the PACER website and will be eligible to win special prizes, such as new playground equipment, team-building games and a buddy bench, which encourages youth to include one another through befriending those who sit on the bench.

"With Planet Fitness' help, we hope to encourage teachers and students to share their solutions to counteract bullying and ultimately feel empowered to make an impact within their communities," said Julie Hertzog, director of PACER's National Bullying Prevention Center. "With everyone's help in promoting kindness, acceptance and inclusion, we can create and spread positivity."

This program is made possible through the Judgement Free Generation®, Planet Fitness' philanthropic initiative, which aims to prevent bullying and promote kindness everywhere. In addition to Students with Solutions, Planet Fitness and PACER's National Bullying Prevention Center also partnered together in 2018 to release Bullying Prevention 101, a free-to-download educational resource designed to equip teachers, counselors and other educators with tools that empower students to prevent bullying and stand up for kindness. The aim of these resources is to demonstrate how students can play a role in creating a more positive atmosphere at school, in their neighborhoods and online, ultimately helping them to shape inclusive, "judgement free" communities for generations to come.

"As home of the Judgement Free Zone, Planet Fitness is committed to empowering youth to spread kindness and inclusion," said Chris Rondeau, Planet Fitness' Chief Executive Officer. "Our partnership with PACER's National Bullying Prevention Center supports classrooms in addressing the important issue of bullying and encourages young people to think about what part they can play in creating a culture of inclusion and acceptance. Our hope is that this next generation can help us all to shape a brighter, kinder planet."



Classrooms are encouraged to enter PACER's Students with Solutions contest through December 31 at PACER.org/StudentsWithSolutions.

*Submissions may be shared via email to bullying411@PACER.org, or sent to PACER's National Bullying Prevention Center, 8161 Normandale Blvd., Bloomington, MN 55437 until December 31, 2019. Youth of all ages are eligible to participate. Classroom submissions (either done as a group or by individual students) are encouraged. Also, youth can send in their submissions on their own outside of class.

About Planet Fitness

Founded in 1992 in Dover, NH, Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the United States by number of members and locations. As of June 30, 2019, Planet Fitness had more than 14.0 million members and 1,859 stores in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama and Mexico. The Company's mission is to enhance people's lives by providing a high-quality fitness experience in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment, which we call the Judgement Free Zone®. More than 95% of Planet Fitness stores are owned and operated by independent business men and women.

About PACER's National Bullying Prevention Center

Founded in 2006, PACER's National Bullying Prevention Center – a program of PACER Center – actively leads social change to prevent childhood bullying, so that all youth are safe and supported in their schools, communities and online. PACER provides innovative resources for students, parents, educators, and others, and recognizes bullying as a serious community issue that impacts education, physical and emotional health, and the safety and well-being of students. To learn more, visit PACER.org/bullying.

