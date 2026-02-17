PLANET FITNESS ANNOUNCES NEW DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT IN MEXICO

New franchise partner Impulso Gym plans to open locations in Tijuana and Mexicali

HAMPTON, N.H., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet Fitness, one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers with more members than any other fitness brand, today announced that it will be expanding its presence in Mexico. The Company has signed a franchise agreement with Impulso Gym to bolster its footprint in northern Mexico, opening new clubs in Tijuana and Mexicali. Currently, Planet Fitness has 47 locations* in 14 states across Mexico.

Impulso Gym is a joint venture between Great American Hospitality, a developer and operator of well-established U.S. brands such as Applebee's, Little Caesars, and Wendy's in Mexico, and Fernando Sada, owner of Desarrollos Mafersa – which notably served as general contractor for the first Planet Fitness clubs built in Monterrey, Mexico.

Planet Fitness' growth in Mexico demonstrates the Company's commitment to expand access to fitness and offer a welcoming, affordable, and high-value fitness experience on a global scale. According to the International Health and Fitness Association**, current gym membership penetration in the country is below 7%, making the demand for Planet Fitness' unique offering even more important.

"We have seen tremendous success in Mexico since our launch in 2018, and our model is resonating," said Chip Ohlsson, Chief Development Officer at Planet Fitness. "We are confident in Impulso Gym's market-level expertise and their ability to bring the high-value Planet Fitness experience to life at a time when health and wellness is more top-of-mind than ever before."

"We are thrilled to partner with Planet Fitness to bring its proven fitness model to the residents of Tijuana and Mexicali," said Eduardo Orozco, owner of Great American Hospitality. "We have a breadth of experience in the market owning and operating global brands and are excited to diversify our portfolio with Planet Fitness, a brand that has global appeal with a mission to improve people's lives."

Classic Card memberships start at MXN 279/month and PF Black Card® memberships start at MXN 499/month. The PF Black Card® membership in Mexico provides even more value, including access to any Planet Fitness club worldwide at no additional cost, the ability to bring a guest anytime, and premium amenities like the use of massage chairs, a daily blow-dry or haircut, and more.

Globally, Planet Fitness has more 20.8 million members and over 2,800 clubs across the United States, Canada, Panama, Mexico, Australia and Spain.

Every Planet Fitness membership includes free fitness training with a certified fitness trainer and access to strength and name-brand cardio equipment, as well as the free Planet Fitness App featuring hundreds of on-demand digital workouts. The balanced mix of cardio and strength equipment helps ensure members of all fitness levels have the equipment they need to meet their fitness goals.

*As of Dec. 31, 2025

**2024 Health & Fitness Association Global Report

About Planet Fitness

Founded in 1992 in Dover, NH, Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the world by number of members and locations. As of December 31, 2025, Planet Fitness had approximately 20.8 million members and 2,896 clubs in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, Australia, and Spain. The Company's mission is to enhance people's lives by providing a high-quality fitness experience in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment, which we call the Judgement Free Zone®. Approximately 90% of Planet Fitness clubs are owned and operated by independent business owners.

SOURCE Planet Fitness, Inc.