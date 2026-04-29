PLANET FITNESS NAMED TO AMERICA'S MOST CHARITABLE COMPANIES 2026 LIST BY NEWSWEEK

National Fitness Leader is the Only Gym Featured in Ranking

HAMPTON, N.H., April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet Fitness, one of the largest and fastest-growing fitness center operators with more members than any other fitness brand, was recognized in Newsweek's 2026 America's Most Charitable Companies list. Planet Fitness was the only gym brand included among the 300 companies recognized in the list, and ranked within the top 10 of the Hotels, Dining & Leisure industry category. The annual ranking, developed in collaboration with Statista, recognizes companies for their charitable giving, community support, and broader philanthropic impact.

This recognition reflects Planet Fitness' ongoing commitment to supporting communities, expanding access to health and wellness, and demonstrating industry leadership in corporate philanthropy, including its longstanding partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of America. Since 2016, Planet Fitness has contributed more than $12 million to the organization as part of the Company's initiative to advance youth wellbeing and empower the next generation to create kinder communities. Planet Fitness has also invested more than $300 million since 2019 to promote youth fitness and wellness through the High School Summer Pass® program, where teens can work out for free all summer long.

"As a brand built on purpose, enhancing people's lives and supporting our communities is core to who we are. Through investments in community partnerships, youth-focused programs, and volunteerism, we continue to extend our values far beyond our clubs," said McCall Gosselin, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer of Planet Fitness. "We're incredibly proud of the collective efforts of our team members, franchisees, and members whose support has allowed us to deepen our impact in the communities we serve."

Newsweek's America's Most Charitable Companies 2026 recognizes 300 companies selected through a multi-layered evaluation process, including a survey of 18,000+ U.S. respondents, media and social listening analysis, and KPI research.

To learn more about Planet Fitness' community impact and corporate responsibility efforts, please visit https://www.planetfitness.com/pf-purpose.

About Planet Fitness

Founded in 1992 in Dover, NH, Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness clubs in the world by number of members and locations. As of December 31, 2025, Planet Fitness had approximately 20.8 million members and 2,896 clubs in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, Australia and Spain. The Company's mission is to enhance people's lives by providing a high-quality fitness experience in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment, which we call the Judgement Free Zone®. Approximately 90% of Planet Fitness clubs are owned and operated by independent business owners.

About Statista

Statista publishes hundreds of worldwide industry rankings and company listings with high-profile media partners. This research and analysis service is based on the success of statista.com, the leading data and business intelligence portal that provides statistics, business-relevant data, and various market and consumer studies and surveys.

SOURCE Planet Fitness, Inc.