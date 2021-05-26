Planet Fitness Announces Upcoming Conference Participation

HAMPTON, N.H., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: PLNT) (the "Company"), today announced that the Company is participating in three upcoming investor conferences.

William Blair 41st Annual Growth Stock Conference: Management's fireside chat presentation is scheduled for June 1, 2021 at 11:40 am Eastern Time.

Baird 2021 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference: Management's fireside chat presentation is scheduled for June 10, 2021 at 10:15 am Eastern Time.

Jefferies Consumer Conference: Management's fireside chat presentation is scheduled for June 22, 2021 at 9:10 am Eastern Time.

Founded in 1992 in Dover, NH, Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the United States by number of members and locations. As of March 31, 2021, Planet Fitness had more than 14.1 million members and 2,146 stores in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico and Australia. The Company's mission is to enhance people's lives by providing a high-quality fitness experience in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment, which we call the Judgement Free Zone®. More than 95% of Planet Fitness stores are owned and operated by independent business men and women.

