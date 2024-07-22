PLANET FITNESS EXPANDS INTERNATIONALLY WITH FIRST CLUB OPENING IN SPAIN

Company broadens its global footprint with opening of its first European location

HAMPTON, N.H., July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet Fitness, one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers with more members than any other fitness brand, today announced the opening of its first club in Spain, located in the city of Sabadell in the province of Barcelona.

As a part of the Company's strategic growth plan, Planet Fitness believes there is significant potential in Spain. The first several stores will be a joint venture with a franchisee partner and the remainder of the market will be franchised.

"Today, only 10% of the Spanish population has a gym membership* so this is an incredible opportunity to bring our brand and unique model to Europe," said Colleen Keating, Chief Executive Officer at Planet Fitness. "At Planet Fitness, we are proud to provide a high-value, affordable fitness experience, where people don't feel intimidated to start their fitness journey. We believe our Judgement Free® environment will resonate in Spain and beyond as we continue to strategically grow our footprint globally."

Keating continued, "We are leveraging our strong balance sheet to drive growth at a faster pace and demonstrate proof of concept in exciting new markets as we continue to position Planet Fitness for sustained growth and value creation."

With more than 19.6 million members, Planet Fitness has 2,599 stores located in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, Australia, and now Spain.

"We see strong growth potential in Spain and are working tirelessly to build a solid, long-term foundation within the country," said Vicente Bañobre, who leads day-to-day operations and expansion in Spain for Planet Fitness. "We're thrilled to offer an affordable fitness solution and best-in-class member experience to the Sabadell community."

Planet Fitness offers extremely low prices and a variety of benefits, including a Judgement Free® environment, brand name cardio and strength equipment, fully equipped locker rooms, flat screen televisions and much more.

About Planet Fitness

Founded in 1992 in Dover, NH, Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the world by number of members and locations. As of March 31, 2024, Planet Fitness had approximately 19.6 million members and 2,599 stores in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico and Australia. The Company's mission is to enhance people's lives by providing a high-quality fitness experience in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment, which we call the Judgement Free Zone®. More than 90% of Planet Fitness stores are owned and operated by independent business men and women.

