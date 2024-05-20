PLANET FITNESS' HIGH SCHOOL SUMMER PASS™ RETURNS; TEENS WORK OUT FREE JUNE 1 - AUGUST 31

ACCESS TO EXERCISE IS EVERYTHING

The High School Summer Pass program kicks off during Mental Health Awareness Month (May) to help teens prioritize their physical and mental health during a critical time of year when school is out and important academic or extracurricular activities are on pause. In fact, the American Heart Association3 has found that only 25 percent of teens complete the recommended one hour of physical activity per day – and screen time is partially to blame. Research also shows that 9 out of 10 teens agree physical activity improves their overall mental health,4 and a recent Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) Pediatrics study4 determined physical fitness among children and adolescents may protect against developing depression, anxiety and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; afflictions that have direct correlations to the impacts of the COVID pandemic.

"As the leader in fitness with locations throughout the U.S. and Canada, Planet Fitness is proud to continue to invest in today's youth by providing free access to fitness during a critical time in their lives," said Craig Benson, Interim Chief Executive Officer at Planet Fitness. "Many teens continue to be impacted by the long-term mental health impacts from the pandemic, yet studies show that exercise can have a significant, positive impact on teens' overall wellness. We look forward to welcoming High School Summer Pass participants into our clubs to support them in their health and wellness journeys."

FITNESS PROVIDES FREEDOM FROM MENTAL HEALTH OBSTACLES

To understand what is top-of-mind among teens today and better support them over the summer, Planet Fitness commissioned a national study,5 which found the following:

Mental Health Is a Source of Worry. 94 percent of teens face emotional and mental health struggles and about four in five (79 percent) of parents have concerns about their teen's mental health. Luckily, 63 percent of teens have found that they feel better about themselves when they exercise, with more than half (53 percent) experiencing a mood boost and feeling more accomplished.

94 percent of teens face emotional and mental health struggles and about four in five (79 percent) of parents have concerns about their teen's mental health. Luckily, 63 percent of teens have found that they feel better about themselves when they exercise, with more than half (53 percent) experiencing a mood boost and feeling more accomplished. Internal Struggles are Real. Three in four teens (72 percent) are self-conscious and confess they struggle with body positivity issues (43 percent), something that's been consistent in year's past.

Three in four teens (72 percent) are self-conscious and confess they struggle with body positivity issues (43 percent), something that's been consistent in year's past. The Moment is Now. 85 percent of teens feel that there's no better time than right now to concentrate on improving their health.

85 percent of teens feel that there's no better time than right now to concentrate on improving their health. Limiting Screen Time. About seven in 10 (70 percent) teens report that staying off social media and their phones (65 percent) helps them cope with the challenges they're facing.

About seven in 10 (70 percent) teens report that staying off social media and their phones (65 percent) helps them cope with the challenges they're facing. Strength Is in The Numbers. Nine in 10 (90 percent) teens feel that exercising with a friend is beneficial to their fitness journey – with others (81 percent) feeling that working out with a parent or sibling, trainer (73 percent), being part of a sports team (69 percent) and following fitness influencers (58 percent) inspires them to be more active.

All High School Summer Pass participants will have access to free fitness training from in-club certified fitness trainers6, free workouts designed specifically for high schoolers in the free Planet Fitness App as well as workout plans available at PlanetFitness.com/SummerPass.

For more information on High School Summer Pass, including how to sign up for the free membership at any of the more than 2,500 Planet Fitness locations in the U.S. and Canada, visit PlanetFitness.com/SummerPass.

Founded in 1992 in Dover, NH, Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the world by number of members and locations. As of March 31, 2024, Planet Fitness had approximately 19.6 million members and 2,599 stores in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico and Australia. The Company's mission is to enhance people's lives by providing a high-quality fitness experience in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment, which we call the Judgement Free Zone®. More than 90% of Planet Fitness stores are owned and operated by independent business men and women.

1 Teenagers ages 14 – 19 can visit any Planet Fitness location in the United States and Canada. Teens must work out at the location they sign up at and are not permitted to use other locations. Teens under 18 or the age of majority in the applicable jurisdiction, must sign-up with a parent or guardian in-club or online at PlanetFitness.com/SummerPass. Once the parent or guardian waiver is signed for teens under 18 or the age of majority in the applicable jurisdiction, teens can work out alone. Students who are already 18 or the age of majority in the applicable jurisdiction do not need a parent or guardian to be present during the sign-up process.

2 7 million teen participants since 2019, $10 per month, three month program

3 Most of the Nation's Teens Aren't Getting Enough Exercise – United States, April 2020 – American Heart Association.

4 Physical Fitness and Risk of Mental Disorders in Children and Adolescents – United States, April 2024 – JAMA Pediatrics.

5 Online survey conducted by Wired Research to 1,024 parents of teens ages 14-19 and their respective teens, with a margin of error of +/- 3.1 percent.

6 Locations are independently owned and operated; please check your local club for details.

