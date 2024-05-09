Planet Fitness, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2024 Results

System-wide same store sales increased 6.2%

Ended first quarter with total membership of approximately 19.6 million

$20.0 million in shares repurchased in first quarter

Updates 2024 outlook

HAMPTON, N.H., May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: PLNT) reported financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2024.

"Planet Fitness ended the first quarter with approximately 19.6 million members and system-wide same store sales growth of 6.2 percent primarily driven by new member growth. During the quarter, we faced several headwinds which impacted our results including a shift in consumer focus in the New Year to savings and concern over the increase in COVID infections and other illnesses, as well as a national advertising campaign that we believe may not have resonated as broadly as we had anticipated. As a result of these and other factors, we are lowering our outlook for the full year," said Craig Benson, Interim Chief Executive Officer. "Despite these near-term headwinds, we are acting on the things that we can control. We're focused on advancing our New Franchisee Growth Model and its strategic priorities and supporting our franchisees, while driving enhanced value for shareholders."

Mr. Benson continued, "Looking ahead, we are thrilled that Colleen Keating will join us as the next CEO of Planet Fitness in June. Colleen brings over three decades of experience across a host of industries, and I'm confident that her expertise in operations, franchise, brand management and leading customer-facing organizations will support Planet Fitness's next phase of growth."

First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Highlights

Total revenue increased from the prior year period by 11.6% to $248.0 million .

. System-wide same store sales increased 6.2%.

System-wide sales increased $114.9 million to $1.2 billion , from $1.1 billion in the prior year period.

to , from in the prior year period. Net income attributable to Planet Fitness, Inc. was $34.3 million , or $0.39 per diluted share, compared to $22.7 million , or $0.27 per diluted share, in the prior year period.

, or per diluted share, compared to , or per diluted share, in the prior year period. Net income increased $10.2 million to $35.0 million , compared to $24.8 million in the prior year period.

to , compared to in the prior year period. Adjusted net income (1) increased $10.9 million to $47.3 million , or $0.53 per diluted share (1) , compared to $36.4 million , or $0.41 per diluted share, in the prior year period.

increased to , or per diluted share , compared to , or per diluted share, in the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA (1) increased $16.1 million to $106.3 million from $90.2 million in the prior year period.

increased to from in the prior year period. 25 new Planet Fitness stores were opened system-wide during the period, which included 23 franchisee-owned and 2 corporate-owned stores, bringing system-wide total stores to 2,599 as of March 31, 2024 .

. Repurchased and retired 313,834 shares of Class A common stock using $20.0 million of cash on hand.

of cash on hand. Cash and marketable securities of $486.4 million , which includes cash and cash equivalents of $301.7 million , restricted cash of $46.2 million and marketable securities of $138.5 million as of March 31, 2024 .

(1) Adjusted net income, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted net income per share, diluted are non-GAAP measures. For reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted net income to U.S. GAAP ("GAAP") net income and a computation of Adjusted net income per share, diluted, see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" accompanying this press release.

Operating Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2024

For the first quarter of 2024, total revenue increased $25.8 million or 11.6% to $248.0 million from $222.2 million in the prior year period, including system-wide same store sales growth of 6.2%. By segment:

Franchise segment revenue increased $11.3 million or 12.2% to $104.0 million from $92.7 million in the prior year period. Of the increase, $7.8 million was due to higher royalty revenue, of which $4.0 million was attributable to a franchise same store sales increase of 6.3%, $1.6 million was due to new stores opened since January 1, 2023 and $2.2 million was due to higher royalties on annual fees. This increase also includes $3.0 million of higher National Advertising Fund ("NAF") revenue;

or 12.2% to from in the prior year period. Of the increase, was due to higher royalty revenue, of which was attributable to a franchise same store sales increase of 6.3%, was due to new stores opened since and was due to higher royalties on annual fees. This increase also includes of higher National Advertising Fund ("NAF") revenue; Corporate-owned stores segment revenue increased $16.5 million or 15.6% to $122.4 million from $105.9 million in the prior year period. Of the increase, $10.6 million was attributable to a corporate-owned store same store sales increase of 6.2%, $3.5 million was from new stores opened since January 1, 2023 and $2.4 million was from the acquisition of four stores in Florida (the "Florida Acquisition") in the prior year; and

or 15.6% to from in the prior year period. Of the increase, was attributable to a corporate-owned store same store sales increase of 6.2%, was from new stores opened since and was from the acquisition of four stores in (the "Florida Acquisition") in the prior year; and Equipment segment revenue decreased $2.0 million or 8.6% to $21.6 million from $23.7 million in the prior year period. Of the decrease, $1.1 million was due to lower revenue from equipment sales to new franchisee-owned stores and $0.9 million was due to lower revenue from equipment sales to existing franchisee-owned stores. In the first quarter of 2024, we had equipment sales to 14 new franchisee-owned stores compared to 18 in the prior year period.

For the first quarter of 2024, net income attributable to Planet Fitness, Inc. was $34.3 million, or $0.39 per diluted share, compared to $22.7 million, or $0.27 per diluted share, in the prior year period. Net income was $35.0 million in the first quarter of 2024 compared to $24.8 million in the prior year period. Adjusted net income increased 29.9% to $47.3 million, or $0.53 per diluted share, from $36.4 million, or $0.41 per diluted share, in the prior year period. Adjusted net income has been adjusted to reflect a normalized income tax rate of 25.8% and 25.9% for the first quarter of 2024 and 2023, respectively, and excludes certain non-cash and other items that we do not consider in the evaluation of ongoing operational performance (see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures").

Adjusted EBITDA, which is defined as net income before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, adjusted for the impact of certain non-cash and other items that we do not consider in the evaluation of ongoing operational performance (see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures"), increased 17.8% to $106.3 million from $90.2 million in the prior year period.

Segment EBITDA represents our Total Segment EBITDA broken down by the Company's reportable segments. Total Segment EBITDA is equal to EBITDA, which is defined as net income before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures").

Franchise segment EBITDA increased $11.6 million or 17.9% to $76.3 million . The increase is primarily the result of a $11.3 million increase in franchise segment revenue as described above, as well as a $3.1 million legal reserve that negatively impacted the first quarter of 2023, partially offset by $2.8 million of higher NAF expense;

or 17.9% to . The increase is primarily the result of a increase in franchise segment revenue as described above, as well as a legal reserve that negatively impacted the first quarter of 2023, partially offset by of higher NAF expense; Corporate-owned stores segment EBITDA increased $8.6 million or 25.6% to $42.1 million . The increase was primarily attributable to $8.0 million from the corporate-owned same store sales increase of 6.2% and $1.2 million from the stores acquired in the Florida Acquisition, partially offset by lower EBITDA of $1.1 million from new stores opened since January 1, 2023 .

or 25.6% to . The increase was primarily attributable to from the corporate-owned same store sales increase of 6.2% and from the stores acquired in the Florida Acquisition, partially offset by lower EBITDA of from new stores opened since . Equipment segment EBITDA decreased $0.8 million or 14.6% to $4.8 million , primarily due to lower equipment sales to new and existing franchisee-owned stores, as described above.

2024 Outlook

For the year ending December 31, 2024, the Company is updating or reiterating the following expectations:

It continues to expect new equipment placements of approximately 120 to 130 in franchisee-owned locations

It continues to expect system-wide new store openings of approximately 140 to 150 locations

It now expects system-wide same store sales in the 3% to 5% percentage range (previously it expected 5% to 6%)

The following are 2024 growth expectations over the Company's 2023 results:

It now expects revenue to increase in the 4% to 6% range (previously it expected 6% to 7%)

It now expects adjusted EBITDA to increase in the 7% to 9% range (previously it expected 10% to 11%)

It now expects adjusted net income to increase in the 6% to 8% range (previously it expected 9% to 10%)

It now expects adjusted net income per share, diluted to increase in the 7% to 9% range (previously it expected 10% to 11%), based on adjusted diluted weighted-average shares outstanding of approximately 88.0 million, inclusive of one million shares repurchased in 2024.

The Company continues to expect 2024 net interest expense to be approximately $70.0 million. It also expects capital expenditures to increase approximately 25% driven by additional stores in our corporate-owned portfolio and depreciation and amortization to increase in the 11% to 12% range.

Presentation of Financial Measures

Planet Fitness, Inc. (the "Company") was formed in March 2015 for the purpose of facilitating the initial public offering (the "IPO") and related recapitalization transactions that occurred in August 2015, and in order to carry on the business of Pla-Fit Holdings, LLC ("Pla-Fit Holdings") and its subsidiaries. As the sole managing member of Pla-Fit Holdings, the Company operates and controls all of the business and affairs of Pla-Fit Holdings, and through Pla-Fit Holdings, conducts its business. As a result, the Company consolidates Pla-Fit Holdings' financial results and reports a non-controlling interest related to the portion of Pla-Fit Holdings not owned by the Company.

The financial information presented in this press release includes non-GAAP financial measures such as EBITDA, Segment EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income and Adjusted net income per share, diluted, to provide measures that we believe are useful to investors in evaluating the Company's performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental measures of the Company's performance that are neither required by, nor presented in accordance with GAAP. These financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for GAAP financial measures such as net income or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP. In addition, in the future, the Company may incur expenses or charges such as those added back to calculate Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income and Adjusted net income per share, diluted. The Company's presentation of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income and Adjusted net income per share, diluted, should not be construed as an inference that the Company's future results will be unaffected by similar amounts or other unusual or nonrecurring items. See the tables at the end of this press release for a reconciliation of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Total Segment EBITDA, Adjusted net income, and Adjusted net income per share, diluted, to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

The non-GAAP financial measures used in our full-year outlook will differ from net income and net income per share, diluted, determined in accordance with GAAP in ways similar to those described in the reconciliations at the end of this press release. We do not provide guidance for net income or net income per share, diluted, determined in accordance with GAAP or a reconciliation of guidance for Adjusted net income and Adjusted net income per share, diluted, to the most directly comparable GAAP measure because we are not able to predict with reasonable certainty the amount or nature of all items that will be included in our net income and net income per share, diluted, for the year ending December 31, 2024. These items are uncertain, depend on many factors and could have a material impact on our net income and net income per share, diluted, for the year ending December 31, 2024, and therefore cannot be made available without unreasonable effort.

Same store sales refers to year-over-year sales comparisons for the same store sales base of both corporate-owned and franchisee-owned stores, which is calculated for a given period by including only sales from stores that had sales in the comparable months of both years. We define the same store sales base to include those stores that have been open and for which monthly membership dues have been billed for longer than 12 months. We measure same store sales based solely upon monthly dues billed to members of our corporate-owned and franchisee-owned stores.

Investor Conference Call

The Company will hold a conference call at 8:00AM (ET) on May 9, 2024 to discuss the news announced in this press release. A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible at www.planetfitness.com via the "Investor Relations" link. The webcast will be archived on the website for one year.

About Planet Fitness

Founded in 1992 in Dover, NH, Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the world by number of members and locations. As of March 31, 2024, Planet Fitness had approximately 19.6 million members and 2,599 stores in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico and Australia. The Company's mission is to enhance people's lives by providing a high-quality fitness experience in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment, which we call the Judgement Free Zone®. More than 90% of Planet Fitness stores are owned and operated by independent business men and women.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws, which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include the Company's statements with respect to expected future performance presented under the heading "2024 Outlook," those attributed to the Company's Interim Chief Executive Officer in this press release, the Company's expected membership growth, the expected impact on franchisees of the Company's New Growth Model, the Company's expectations about the number of stores it can have in the U.S., share repurchases, and other statements, estimates and projections that do not relate solely to historical facts. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "envision," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "goal," "plan," "prospect," "predict," "project," "target," "potential," "will," "would," "could," "should," "continue," "ongoing," "contemplate," "future," "strategy" and similar references to future periods, although not all forward-looking statements include these identifying words. Forward-looking statements are not assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on the Company's current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of the business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of the Company's control. Actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially include competition in the fitness industry, the Company's and franchisees' ability to attract and retain members, the Company's and franchisees' ability to identify and secure suitable sites for new franchise stores, changes in consumer demand, changes in equipment costs, the Company's ability to expand into new markets domestically and internationally, operating costs for the Company and franchisees generally, availability and cost of capital for franchisees, acquisition activity, developments and changes in laws and regulations, our substantial increased indebtedness as a result of our refinancing and securitization transactions and our ability to incur additional indebtedness or refinance that indebtedness in the future, our future financial performance and our ability to pay principal and interest on our indebtedness, our corporate structure and tax receivable agreements, failures, interruptions or security breaches of the Company's information systems or technology, general economic conditions and the other factors described in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and, once available, the Company's quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, as well as the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In light of the significant risks and uncertainties inherent in forward-looking statements, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect the Company's views only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, neither the Company nor any of its affiliates or representatives undertake any obligation to provide additional information or to correct or update any information set forth in this release, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Planet Fitness, Inc. and subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended March 31, (in thousands, except per share amounts)

2024

2023 Revenue:







Franchise

$ 84,234

$ 75,878 National advertising fund revenue

19,786

16,804 Franchise segment

104,020

92,682 Corporate-owned stores

122,378

105,882 Equipment

21,619

23,661 Total revenue

248,017

222,225 Operating costs and expenses:







Cost of revenue

18,993

19,354 Store operations

74,353

66,015 Selling, general and administrative

29,193

27,767 National advertising fund expense

19,792

16,987 Depreciation and amortization

39,380

36,010 Other losses, net

484

3,936 Total operating costs and expenses

182,195

170,069 Income from operations

65,822

52,156 Other income (expense), net:







Interest income

5,461

3,931 Interest expense

(21,433)

(21,599) Other income, net

647

113 Total other expense, net

(15,325)

(17,555) Income before income taxes

50,497

34,601 Provision for income taxes

14,324

9,567 Losses from equity-method investments, net of tax

(1,200)

(265) Net income

34,973

24,769 Less net income attributable to non-controlling interests

664

2,064 Net income attributable to Planet Fitness, Inc.

$ 34,309

$ 22,705 Net income per share of Class A common stock:







Basic

$ 0.39

$ 0.27 Diluted

$ 0.39

$ 0.27 Weighted-average shares of Class A common stock outstanding:







Basic

86,909

84,444 Diluted

87,222

84,787

Planet Fitness, Inc. and subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023 Assets







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 301,707

$ 275,842 Restricted cash

46,190

46,279 Short-term marketable securities

93,362

74,901 Accounts receivable, net of allowances for uncollectible amounts of $0 and $0 as of March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively

23,837

41,890 Inventory

4,959

4,677 Restricted assets - national advertising fund

17,945

— Prepaid expenses

18,945

13,842 Other receivables

12,513

11,072 Income tax receivable

1,324

3,314 Total current assets

520,782

471,817 Long-term marketable securities

45,165

50,886 Investments, net of allowance for expected credit losses of $18,164 and $17,689 as of March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively

76,360

77,507 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $349,068 and $322,958, as of March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively

382,019

390,405 Right-of-use assets, net

385,796

381,010 Intangible assets, net

359,750

372,507 Goodwill

719,074

717,502 Deferred income taxes

499,839

504,188 Other assets, net

3,993

3,871 Total assets

$ 2,992,778

$ 2,969,693 Liabilities and stockholders' deficit







Current liabilities:







Current maturities of long-term debt

$ 20,750

$ 20,750 Accounts payable

20,560

23,788 Accrued expenses

43,709

66,299 Equipment deposits

7,594

4,506 Deferred revenue, current

77,263

59,591 Payable pursuant to tax benefit arrangements, current

41,294

41,294 Other current liabilities

35,331

35,101 Total current liabilities

246,501

251,329 Long-term debt, net of current maturities

1,959,032

1,962,874 Lease liabilities, net of current portion

390,399

381,589 Deferred revenue, net of current portion

33,820

32,047 Deferred tax liabilities

1,666

1,644 Payable pursuant to tax benefit arrangements, net of current portion

456,700

454,368 Other liabilities

3,891

4,833 Total noncurrent liabilities

2,845,508

2,837,355 Stockholders' equity (deficit):







Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value, 300,000 shares authorized, 86,832 and 86,760 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2024

and December 31, 2023, respectively

9

9 Class B common stock, $0.0001 par value, 100,000 shares authorized, 1,071 and 1,397 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2024

and December 31, 2023, respectively

—

— Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income

(435)

172 Additional paid in capital

581,332

575,631 Accumulated deficit

(677,321)

(691,461) Total stockholders' deficit attributable to Planet Fitness, Inc.

(96,415)

(115,649) Non-controlling interests

(2,816)

(3,342) Total stockholders' deficit

(99,231)

(118,991) Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit

$ 2,992,778

$ 2,969,693

Planet Fitness, Inc. and subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended March 31, (in thousands)

2024

2023 Cash flows from operating activities:







Net income

$ 34,973

$ 24,769 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

39,380

36,010 Amortization of deferred financing costs

1,346

1,360 Accretion of marketable securities discount

(871)

— Losses from equity-method investments, net of tax

1,200

265 Dividends accrued on held-to-maturity investment

(528)

(483) Credit loss on held-to-maturity investment

475

255 Deferred tax expense

11,367

8,082 Gain on re-measurement of tax benefit arrangement liability

(362)

— Loss on disposal of property and equipment

867

— Equity-based compensation expense

975

2,049 Other

(41)

(44) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:







Accounts receivable

18,084

25,619 Inventory

(287)

266 Other assets and other current assets

(6,444)

2,010 Restricted assets - national advertising fund

(17,945)

(13,387) Accounts payable and accrued expenses

(18,530)

(19,928) Other liabilities and other current liabilities

(548)

4,907 Income taxes

1,943

2,736 Equipment deposits

3,088

4,408 Deferred revenue

19,519

19,395 Leases

2,071

(379) Net cash provided by operating activities

89,732

97,910 Cash flows from investing activities:







Additions to property and equipment

(26,311)

(22,997) Purchases of marketable securities

(34,922)

— Maturities of marketable securities

22,589

— Net cash used in investing activities

(38,644)

(22,997) Cash flows from financing activities:







Proceeds from issuance of Class A common stock

450

6,748 Principal payments on capital lease obligations

(36)

(56) Repayment of long-term debt and variable funding notes

(5,188)

(5,188) Repurchase and retirement of Class A common stock

(20,005)

(25,005) Distributions paid to members of Pla-Fit Holdings

(218)

(1,106) Net cash used in financing activities

(24,997)

(24,607) Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(315)

198 Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

25,776

50,504 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

322,121

472,499 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$ 347,897

$ 523,003 Supplemental cash flow information:







Cash paid for interest

$ 20,165

$ 20,373 Net cash paid for (refund received) income taxes

$ 1,013

$ (1,016) Non-cash investing activities:







Non-cash additions to property and equipment included in accounts payable and accrued expenses

$ 11,400

$ 11,682

Planet Fitness, Inc. and subsidiaries

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

To supplement its condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, the Company uses the following non-GAAP financial measures: EBITDA, Total Segment EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income and Adjusted net income per share, diluted (collectively, the "non-GAAP financial measures"). The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, when used in conjunction with GAAP financial measures, are useful to investors in evaluating our operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures presented in this release are supplemental measures of the Company's performance that are neither required by, nor presented in accordance with GAAP. These financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for GAAP financial measures such as net income or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP. In addition, in the future, the Company may incur expenses or charges such as those added back to calculate Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income and Adjusted net income per share, diluted. The Company's presentation of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income, and Adjusted net income per share, diluted, should not be construed as an inference that the Company's future results will be unaffected by unusual or nonrecurring items.

EBITDA, Segment EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

We refer to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as we use these measures to evaluate our operating performance and we believe these measures are useful to investors in evaluating our performance. We have also disclosed Segment EBITDA as an important financial metric utilized by the Company to evaluate performance and allocate resources to segments in accordance with ASC 280, Segment Reporting. We define EBITDA as net income before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. Segment EBITDA sums to Total Segment EBITDA which is equal to the Non-GAAP financial metric EBITDA. We believe that EBITDA, which eliminates the impact of certain expenses that we do not believe reflect our underlying business performance, provides useful information to investors to assess the performance of our segments as well as the business as a whole. Our Board of Directors also uses EBITDA as a key metric to assess the performance of management. We define Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA, adjusted for the impact of certain non-cash and other items that we do not consider in our evaluation of ongoing performance of the Company's core operations. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is an appropriate measure of operating performance in addition to EBITDA because it eliminates the impact of other items that we believe reduce the comparability of our underlying core business performance from period to period and is therefore useful to our investors.

A reconciliation of net income, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA is set forth below.



Three Months Ended March 31, (in thousands) 2024

2023 Net income $ 34,973

$ 24,769 Interest income (5,461)

(3,931) Interest expense 21,433

21,599 Provision for income taxes 14,324

9,567 Depreciation and amortization 39,380

36,010 EBITDA 104,649

88,014 Purchase accounting adjustments-revenue(1) 20

86 Purchase accounting adjustments-rent(2) 171

104 Transaction fees and acquisition-related costs(3) —

394 Severance costs(4) 1,602

— Executive transition costs(5) 283

— Legal matters(6) —

3,300 Loss on adjustment of allowance for credit losses on held-to-maturity investment(7) 475

255 Dividend income on held-to-maturity investment(8) (528)

(483) Tax benefit arrangement remeasurement(9) (362)

— Amortization of basis difference of equity-method investments(10) 229

— Other(11) (228)

(1,459) Adjusted EBITDA $ 106,311

$ 90,211





(1) Represents the impact of revenue-related purchase accounting adjustments associated with the acquisition of Pla-Fit Holdings on November 8, 2012 by TSG (the "2012 Acquisition"). At the time of the 2012 Acquisition, the Company maintained a deferred revenue account, which consisted of deferred area development agreement fees, deferred franchise fees, and deferred enrollment fees that the Company billed and collected up front but recognizes for GAAP purposes at a later date. In connection with the 2012 Acquisition, it was determined that the carrying amount of deferred revenue was greater than the fair value assessed in accordance with ASC 805—Business Combinations, which resulted in a write-down of the carrying value of the deferred revenue balance upon application of acquisition push-down accounting under ASC 805. These amounts represent the additional revenue that would have been recognized if the write-down to deferred revenue had not occurred in connection with the application of acquisition pushdown accounting. (2) Represents the impact of rent related purchase accounting adjustments. In accordance with guidance in ASC 805—Business Combinations, in connection with the 2012 Acquisition, the Company's deferred rent liability was required to be written off as of the acquisition date and rent was recorded on a straight-line basis from the acquisition date through the end of the lease term. This resulted in higher overall rent expense each period than would have otherwise been recorded had the deferred rent liability not been written off as a result of the acquisition push down accounting applied in accordance with ASC 805. An immaterial adjustment for both the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 reflect the difference between the higher rent expense recorded in accordance with GAAP since the acquisition and the rent expense that would have been recorded had the 2012 Acquisition not occurred. Adjustments of $0.1 million for both the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 are due to the amortization of favorable and unfavorable lease intangible assets. All of the rent related purchase accounting adjustments are adjustments to rent expense which is included in store operations on our condensed consolidated statements of operations. (3) Represents transaction fees and acquisition-related costs incurred in connection with our acquisition of franchisee-owned stores. (4) Represents severance related expenses recorded in connection with a reduction in force during the three months ended March 31, 2024. (5) Represents certain expenses recorded in connection with the departure of the Chief Executive Officer including costs associated with the search for a new Chief Executive Officer and retention payments for certain key employees through the Chief Executive Officer transition. (6) Represents costs associated with legal matters in which the Company was a defendant. In 2023, this represents an increase in the legal reserve related to preliminary terms of a settlement agreement (the "Preliminary Settlement Agreement"). The legal reserve liability was subsequently paid in 2023. (7) Represents a loss on the adjustment of the allowance for credit losses on the Company's held-to-maturity investment. (8) Represents dividend income recognized on a held-to-maturity investment. (9) Represents gains related to the adjustment of our tax benefit arrangements primarily due to changes in our deferred state tax rate. (10) Represents the amortization expense of the Company's pro-rata portion of the basis difference in its equity method investees, which is included within losses from equity-method investments, net of tax on our condensed consolidated statements of operations. (11) Represents certain other gains and charges that we do not believe reflect our underlying business performance.

A reconciliation of Segment EBITDA to Total Segment EBITDA is set forth below.



Three Months Ended March 31, (in thousands) 2024

2023 Segment EBITDA





Franchise segment $ 76,311

$ 64,735 Corporate-owned stores segment 42,104

33,530 Equipment segment 4,760

5,571 Corporate and other(1) (18,526)

(15,822) Total Segment EBITDA(2) $ 104,649

$ 88,014

(1) "Corporate and other" primarily includes corporate overhead costs, such as payroll and related benefit costs and professional services that are not directly attributable to any individual segment. (2) Total Segment EBITDA is equal to EBITDA, which is a metric that is not presented in accordance with GAAP. Refer to "—Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for a definition of EBITDA and a reconciliation to net income, the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income per Diluted Share

Our presentation of Adjusted net income assumes that all net income is attributable to Planet Fitness, Inc., which assumes the full exchange of all outstanding Holdings Units for shares of Class A common stock of Planet Fitness, Inc., adjusted for certain non-cash and other items that we do not believe directly reflect our core operations. Adjusted net income per share, diluted, is calculated by dividing Adjusted net income by the total weighted-average shares of Class A common stock outstanding plus any dilutive options and restricted stock units as calculated in accordance with GAAP and assuming the full exchange of all outstanding Holdings Units and corresponding Class B common stock as of the beginning of each period presented. Adjusted net income and Adjusted net income per share, diluted, are supplemental measures of operating performance that do not represent and should not be considered alternatives to net income and earnings per share, as calculated in accordance with GAAP. We believe Adjusted net income and Adjusted net income per share, diluted, supplement GAAP measures and enable us to more effectively evaluate our performance period-over-period.

A reconciliation of net income, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, to Adjusted net income, and the computation of Adjusted net income per share, diluted, are set forth below.



Three Months Ended March 31, (in thousands, except per share amounts) 2024

2023 Net income $ 34,973

$ 24,769 Provision for income taxes 14,324

9,567 Purchase accounting adjustments-revenue(1) 20

86 Purchase accounting adjustments-rent(2) 171

104 Transaction fees and acquisition-related costs(3) —

394 Severance costs(4) 1,602

— Executive transition costs(5) 283

— Legal matters(6) —

3,300 Loss on adjustment of allowance for credit losses on held-to-maturity investment(7) 475

255 Dividend income on held-to-maturity investment(8) (528)

(483) Tax benefit arrangement remeasurement(9) (362)

— Amortization of basis difference of equity-method investments(10) 229

— Other(11) (228)

(1,459) Purchase accounting amortization(12) 12,757

12,577 Adjusted income before income taxes 63,716

49,110 Adjusted income taxes(13) 16,439

12,719 Adjusted net income $ 47,277

$ 36,391 Adjusted net income per share, diluted $ 0.53

$ 0.41 Adjusted weighted-average shares outstanding, diluted(14) 88,399

89,794





(1) Represents the impact of revenue-related purchase accounting adjustments associated with the 2012 Acquisition. At the time of the 2012 Acquisition, the Company maintained a deferred revenue account, which consisted of deferred area development agreement fees, deferred franchise fees, and deferred enrollment fees that the Company billed and collected up front but recognizes for GAAP purposes at a later date. In connection with the 2012 Acquisition, it was determined that the carrying amount of deferred revenue was greater than the fair value assessed in accordance with ASC 805—Business Combinations, which resulted in a write-down of the carrying value of the deferred revenue balance upon application of acquisition push-down accounting under ASC 805. These amounts represent the additional revenue that would have been recognized if the write-down to deferred revenue had not occurred in connection with the application of acquisition pushdown accounting. (2) Represents the impact of rent related purchase accounting adjustments. In accordance with guidance in ASC 805—Business Combinations, in connection with the 2012 Acquisition, the Company's deferred rent liability was required to be written off as of the acquisition date and rent was recorded on a straight-line basis from the acquisition date through the end of the lease term. This resulted in higher overall rent expense each period than would have otherwise been recorded had the deferred rent liability not been written off as a result of the acquisition push down accounting applied in accordance with ASC 805. An immaterial adjustment for both the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 reflect the difference between the higher rent expense recorded in accordance with GAAP since the acquisition and the rent expense that would have been recorded had the 2012 Acquisition not occurred. Adjustments of $0.1 million for both the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 are due to the amortization of favorable and unfavorable lease intangible assets. All of the rent related purchase accounting adjustments are adjustments to rent expense which is included in store operations on our condensed consolidated statements of operations. (3) Represents transaction fees and acquisition-related costs incurred in connection with our acquisition of franchisee-owned stores. (4) Represents severance related expenses recorded in connection with a reduction in force during the three months ended March 31, 2024. (5) Represents certain expenses recorded in connection with the departure of the Chief Executive Officer including costs associated with the search for a new Chief Executive Officer and retention payments for certain key employees through the Chief Executive Officer transition. (6) Represents costs associated with legal matters in which the Company was a defendant. In 2023, this represents an increase in the legal reserve, net of legal fees paid, related to the Preliminary Settlement Agreement. The legal reserve liability was subsequently paid in 2023. (7) Represents a loss on the adjustment of the allowance for credit losses on the Company's held-to-maturity investment. (8) Represents dividend income recognized on a held-to-maturity investment. (9) Represents gains related to the adjustment of our tax benefit arrangements primarily due to changes in our deferred state tax rate. (10) Represents the amortization expense of the Company's pro-rata portion of the basis difference in its equity method investees, which is included within losses from equity-method investments, net of tax on our condensed consolidated statements of operations. (11) Represents certain other gains and charges that we do not believe reflect our underlying business performance. (12) Includes $3.1 million of amortization of intangible assets recorded in connection with the 2012 Acquisition, other than favorable leases, for each of the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, and $9.7 million and $9.5 million of amortization of intangible assets created in connection with historical acquisitions of franchisee-owned stores for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. The adjustment represents the amount of actual non-cash amortization expense recorded, in accordance with GAAP, in each period. (13) Represents corporate income taxes at an assumed effective tax rate of 25.8% and 25.9% for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively, applied to adjusted income before income taxes. (14) Assumes the full exchange of all outstanding Holdings Units and corresponding shares of Class B common stock for shares of Class A common stock of Planet Fitness, Inc.

A reconciliation of net income per share, diluted, to Adjusted net income per share, diluted is set forth below:



Three Months Ended March 31, 2024

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 (in thousands, except per share amounts) Net income

Weighted

Average Shares

Net income per

share, diluted

Net income

Weighted

Average Shares

Net income per

share, diluted Net income attributable to Planet Fitness, Inc.(1) $ 34,309

87,222

$ 0.39

$ 22,705

84,787

$ 0.27 Assumed exchange of shares(2) 664

1,177





2,064

5,007



Net income 34,973









24,769







Adjustments to arrive at adjusted income before income taxes(3) 28,743









24,341







Adjusted income before income taxes 63,716









49,110







Adjusted income taxes(4) 16,439









12,719







Adjusted net income $ 47,277

88,399

$ 0.53

$ 36,391

89,794

$ 0.41





(1) Represents net income attributable to Planet Fitness, Inc. and the associated weighted average shares of Class A common stock outstanding. (2) Assumes the full exchange of all outstanding Holdings Units and corresponding shares of Class B common stock for shares of Class A common stock of Planet Fitness, Inc. as of the beginning of the period presented. Also assumes the addition of net income attributable to non-controlling interests corresponding with the assumed exchange of Holdings Units and shares of Class B common stock for shares of Class A common stock. (3) Represents the total impact of all adjustments identified in the adjusted net income table above to arrive at adjusted income before income taxes. (4) Represents corporate income taxes at an assumed effective tax rate of 25.8% and 25.9% for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively, applied to adjusted income before income taxes.

SOURCE Planet Fitness, Inc.