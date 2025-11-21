PLANET FITNESS CONTINUES COMMUNITY SUPPORT THROUGH FLEXING FOR GOOD™ VOLUNTEER INITIATIVE

Team members from Planet Fitness Club Support Center, Clubs, and Franchise Groups Dedicate More Than 1,350 Hours to Nearly 200 Community Organizations

HAMPTON, N.H., Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet Fitness, one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers with more members than any other fitness brand, is celebrating the end of another successful year of its Flexing for Good™ volunteer initiative this fall. The annual program unites Planet Fitness team members and franchise partners across the system by giving back to local communities and making a positive impact.

Throughout the program, team members and franchisees volunteered more than 1,350 hours in their local communities, supporting nearly 200 local organizations both in-person and virtually. Over nine hundred participants from more than 670 clubs across the United States and Canada took part, representing more than 11 different franchise groups.

These nonprofits include local chapters of Boys & Girls Clubs of America, Blue Ocean Society for Marine Conservation, Rosie's Place, New Hampshire Food Bank, Second Harvest Food Bank, Animal Rescue League of New Hampshire, Hire Heroes USA, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, and numerous local food banks, schools, animal shelters, and hospitals.

Some volunteer activities included:

Animal Rescue League of New Hampshire: Participated in outdoor maintenance including landscaping and facility cleaning

Participated in outdoor maintenance including landscaping and facility cleaning Blue Ocean Society for Marine Conservation: Removed more than 32 pounds of litter from Hampton Beach

Removed more than 32 pounds of litter from Hampton Beach Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Salem, New Hampshire: Hosted fitness challenges for 160 youth members

Hosted fitness challenges for 160 youth members Hire Heroes USA: Provided virtual career support for veterans, including mock interviews, resume reviews, and mentoring services

Provided virtual career support for veterans, including mock interviews, resume reviews, and mentoring services New Hampshire Food Bank: Sorted more than 4,570 pounds of food into distribution boxes, providing over 3,000 meals for families facing food insecurity

Sorted more than 4,570 pounds of food into distribution boxes, providing over 3,000 meals for families facing food insecurity Rosie's Place: Prepared and served lunch to local poor and homeless women at the Boston, Mass. South End facility

Prepared and served lunch to local poor and homeless women at the Boston, Mass. South End facility Second Harvest Food Bank: Processed 510 boxes of food, providing 17,000 meals for Central Florida families in need

Processed 510 boxes of food, providing 17,000 meals for Central Florida families in need St. Jude Children's Research Hospital: Created hundreds of encouraging cards for pediatric patients nationwide

Notably, many Planet Fitness locations also hosted in-club back-to-school donation drives benefiting local chapters of the brand's national nonprofit partner, Boys & Girls Clubs of America, as well as to local schools.

"At Planet Fitness, we're dedicated to positively impacting where we live and work," said McCall Gosselin, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer. "Our annual Flexing for Good™ initiative, aimed at giving back to the communities we operate in, provides our team members and franchisees the opportunity to uplift and connect with communities we're proud to be a part of."

Planet Fitness' commitment to community extends year-round particularly through its ongoing partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of America. Since launching the Judgement Free Generation® initiative in 2016, Planet Fitness has contributed more than $10.7 million to advance youth wellbeing nationwide. The annual fundraiser for Boys & Girls Clubs just wrapped up at all Planet Fitness locations in the U.S., Puerto Rico, and Canada with additional U.S. donations accepted at http://www.pfgives.com.

"Planet Fitness continues to be an incredible partner in inspiring our kids to lead active, healthy, and confident lives," said Marco Abreu, Chief Executive Officer at Boys & Girls Club of Greater Salem, New Hampshire. "We are very fortunate to the many team members who volunteered and spent time showing our kids the importance of health and wellness."

For more information about Planet Fitness' purpose-driven efforts, visit planetfitness.com/pf-purpose.

About Planet Fitness

Founded in 1992 in Dover, NH, Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the world by number of members and locations. As of September 30, 2025, Planet Fitness had approximately 20.7 million members and 2,795 clubs in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, Australia and Spain. The Company's mission is to enhance people's lives by providing a high-quality fitness experience in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment, which we call the Judgement Free Zone®. More than 90% of Planet Fitness clubs are owned and operated by independent business men and women.

