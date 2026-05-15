Planet Fitness, Inc. Investigation Initiated: Levi & Korsinsky Investigates the Officers and Directors of Planet Fitness (PLNT)

Planet Fitness, Inc. stock dropped sharply after the Company reiterated weaker-than-expected FY EPS grown guidance of approximately 9%-10% -- well below prior investor expectations

NEW YORK, May 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholders of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: PLNT) who lost money when the stock dropped after the Company slashed its FY 2026 earnings outlook are encouraged to submit their information to Levi & Korsinsky . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

Planet Fitness, Inc. issued FY 2026 adjusted diluted EPS guidance that fell below analyst expectations. On the Company's Q4 2025 earnings call on February 24, 2026, CFO Jay Stasz had guided for adjusted diluted EPS to increase between 9% and 10%, based on approximately 80 million adjusted diluted weighted-average shares outstanding and a plan to repurchase approximately $150 million worth of shares in 2026. The updated outlook signaled weaker-than-expected earnings growth relative to the Company's earlier framework.

The Company attributed the cut to an extended equipment-replacement cycle, the sale of eight corporate-owned clubs in California, higher anticipated interest expense related to refinancing activity, and weather-related disruptions affecting approximately 2,000 clubs. While some of these pressures became more pronounced after the Company issued its February 24, 2026 guidance, investors had not previously been informed of their full anticipated impact on 2026 results. Levi & Korsinsky is investigating whether Planet Fitness may have failed to adequately disclose known headwinds at the time it provided its original FY 2026 earnings outlook.

PLNT investors who suffered losses are encouraged to contact Levi & Korsinsky to discuss their legal rights . You may also reach Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500.

ABOUT THE FIRM -- For over two decades, Levi & Korsinsky has represented shareholders in securities investigations and actions. Ranked in ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years.

Frequently Asked Questions About the PLNT Investigation

Q: How much did PLNT stock drop? A: Planet Fitness, Inc. shares declined sharply after the Company issued weaker-than-expected FY 2026 earnings guidance, disappointing investors who had previously been told to expect approximately 9%-10% adjusted EPS growth by management. Investors who purchased shares at higher prices may be eligible to participate in the investigation.

Q: Which statements are being investigated as potentially misleading? A: The investigation concerns whether Planet Fitness adequately disclosed known risks -- including an extended equipment-replacement cycle, the sale of eight corporate-owned clubs, a $400 million debt refinancing, and weather-related disruptions -- at the time CFO Jay Stasz guided for 9%-10% EPS growth on February 24, 2026.

Q: Who is eligible to participate in the PLNT investigation? A: Investors who purchased PLNT stock and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What do PLNT investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible to participate in the investigation.

Q: What if I already sold my PLNT shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought PLNT and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities investigations are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if my PLNT losses are small -- is it still worth contacting a lawyer? A: Yes. There is no minimum loss amount required to participate in the investigation.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP