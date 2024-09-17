PLANET FITNESS INSPIRES NEARLY 3 MILLION HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS TO PRIORITIZE THEIR HEALTH WITH ANNUAL HIGH SCHOOL SUMMER PASS™ PROGRAM

Teens logged more than 12 million workouts between June and August at Planet Fitness locations nationwide, kickstarting their fitness journeys and creating long-lasting healthy habits

HAMPTON, N.H., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet Fitness , one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers with more members than any other fitness brand, announced today nearly three million high school students signed up for its annual High School Summer Pass program, logging more than 12 million workouts this summer between June 1 and August 31. During this time, Planet Fitness invited high schoolers between the ages of 14 – 19 to work out for free at any of its 2,600+ locations across the United States and Canada.

Since the High School Summer Pass program began, Planet Fitness has invested more than $300 million in waived membership dues to promote youth health and wellness and contributed to the physical and mental health of millions of teens1.

The American Heart Association2 reports that only 25 percent of high school students get the recommended hour per day of physical activity – and screen time is partially to blame, along with declining physical education programs in schools. This reality underscores the importance of Planet Fitness' High School Summer Pass program, a critical solution during the summer months when many students don't have access to regular sports or fitness programs. Thankfully, 94 percent3 of participating teens noted that the High School Summer Pass program helped them create long-lasting health and wellness habits.

"Our High School Summer Pass program continues to have a meaningful impact on the lives of millions of teens as we introduce them to positive fitness habits in our clubs," said Colleen Keating, Chief Executive Officer at Planet Fitness. "It's incredibly rewarding that nearly three million teens experienced a welcoming, Judgement Free fitness experience this summer at Planet Fitness. We know that regular exercise boosts energy and alleviates stress, and we're proud to play a part in providing this for teens in their local communities."

In a survey4 of more than 6,000 High School Summer Pass teen participants and their parents, Planet Fitness uncovered the impact of this year's program:

Mental Wellness Boost: 83 percent of participating teens saw their mental health improve after signing up for the program.

72 percent of parents believe their teen would have had a less productive summer without High School . Bridging Generations: 86 percent of parents say that the High School Summer Pass program opened doors in communication with their teens about health.

"This is the best way I could spend my time over the summer, actually working on myself and thinking about my goals. I've seen progress ever since I joined, both in physical and mental health, and I want to continue working out at Planet Fitness even during the school year," noted Victoria S., who participated in the High School Summer Pass program at her local club in New York.

For more information on Planet Fitness and to locate any of its more than 2,600 Planet Fitness locations, please visit PlanetFitness.com/Local-Clubs .

About Planet Fitness

Founded in 1992 in Dover, NH, Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the world by number of members and locations. As of June 30, 2024, Planet Fitness had approximately 19.7 million members and 2,617 stores in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico and Australia. The Company's mission is to enhance people's lives by providing a high-quality fitness experience in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment, which we call the Judgement Free Zone®. More than 90% of Planet Fitness stores are owned and operated by independent business men and women.

