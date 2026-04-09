PLANET FITNESS NAMED A PLATINUM EMPLOYER ON 2026 WHERE YOU WORK MATTERS LIST

Recognition Highlights the High-Quality Career Opportunities Planet Fitness Provides to U.S. Team Members

HAMPTON, N.H., April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet Fitness, one of the largest and fastest-growing fitness center operators with more members than any other fitness brand, has earned a platinum badge on the 2026 Where You Work Matters list, a distinction recognizing the top U.S. employers. The Platinum Employer ranking, the highest tier for all companies evaluated, recognizes Planet Fitness' investments in the growth and development of its workforce. Additionally, it acknowledges the Company's commitment to excellence in providing career opportunities at all levels.

The Where You Work Matters List is powered by the American Opportunity Index, a joint project of the Schultz Family Foundation and the Burning Glass Institute. With methodology developed alongside Harvard Business School's Project on Managing the Future of Work, it evaluates nearly 55,000 jobs across 1,750 U.S.-based employers using publicly available career progression data from more than 12 million American workers. Unlike many workplace rankings, it relies on observed employee outcomes rather than company-submitted or self-reported data, operates in the public interest with no pay-for-play or opt-out option, and highlights employers with effective workforce strategies that can drive innovation, productivity, and brand loyalty.

"At Planet Fitness, creating a welcoming, supportive environment where everyone belongs is core to how we support and invest in our team members," said Ed Welsh, Senior Vice President of People and Culture at Planet Fitness. "This recognition celebrates and reflects our commitment to fostering a workplace where our team members feel valued and have access to opportunity to meaningfully grow, develop and thrive at every stage of their careers."

Planet Fitness fosters a culture that supports team members both personally and professionally. Through benefits designed to support total wellbeing, including healthcare coverage, work-life flexibility, and financial wellness resources, the company aims to meet team members where they are. Planet Fitness also invests in long-term growth by offering training and development opportunities through programs like Planet Fitness University, its online learning platform. In addition, through its annual Flexing for Good volunteer initiative, team members and franchisees across the Planet Fitness system are encouraged to give back and make a positive impact in the communities they serve.

Learn more about the Where You Work Matters List and view the full 2026 rankings at http://www.whereyouworkmatters.org.

About Planet Fitness

Founded in 1992 in Dover, NH, Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness clubs in the world by number of members and locations. As of December 31, 2025, Planet Fitness had approximately 20.8 million members and 2,896 clubs in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, Australia and Spain. The Company's mission is to enhance people's lives by providing a high-quality fitness experience in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment, which we call the Judgement Free Zone®. Approximately 90% of Planet Fitness clubs are owned and operated by independent business owners.

SOURCE Planet Fitness, Inc.