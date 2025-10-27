Planet Fitness Named to Fortune's 2025 100 Fastest-Growing Companies List

HAMPTON, N.H., Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: PLNT) (the "Company"), one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers with more members than any other fitness brand, has been named to Fortune's 2025 100 Fastest-Growing Companies List. The annual list, published by Fortune magazine, recognizes companies with exceptional growth in revenue, profits, and stock performance over a three-year period.

The ranking is a result of Planet Fitness achieving Fortune's rigorous financial benchmarks, including revenue and net income of at least $50 million and $10 million, respectively, for the previous four quarters, as well as posting annualized growth of at least 20% in both revenue and earnings per share over the past three years. Rankings are determined by combining three equally weighted metrics of revenue growth, EPS growth, and total shareholder return.

"This recognition from Fortune is a testament to the strength of our model and growth over the past several years," said Planet Fitness CEO Colleen Keating. "We are taking a smart approach to growth and continuing to enhance our member experience, invest in innovative fitness experiences to meet consumer expectations, and stay true to our mission of making high-quality, affordable wellness accessible to everyone."

Planet Fitness continues to accelerate new club growth, adding more than 600 clubs over the past five years and nearly 14 million members in the last ten years. As consumers increasingly prioritize health and well-being, Planet Fitness is well-positioned to meet that demand with its judgement free fitness experience.

Founded in 1992 in Dover, NH, Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the world by number of members and locations. As of June 30, 2025, Planet Fitness had approximately 20.8 million members and 2,762 clubs in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, Australia and Spain. The Company's mission is to enhance people's lives by providing a high-quality fitness experience in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment, which we call the Judgement Free Zone®. More than 90% of Planet Fitness clubs are owned and operated by independent business men and women.

