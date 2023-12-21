PLANET FITNESS RAISES MORE THAN $1 MILLION IN 2023 BENEFITING LONG-TIME PARTNER BOYS & GIRLS CLUBS OF AMERICA

Since 2016, Members, Team Members and Franchisees Collectively Contribute Over $9 Million to Anti-Bullying, Pro-Kindness Efforts Through the Judgement Free Generation®

HAMPTON, N.H., Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet Fitness, one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers with more members than any other fitness brand, announced today the Company has contributed more than $9 million to Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA) since 2016, raising over $1 million just this year. This fundraising effort is made possible through the generous contributions of team members, franchisees, members, and through Planet Fitness' philanthropic initiative, the Judgement Free Generation®, which aims to empower the next generation to promote kindness and contribute to a more inclusive, judgement free planet.

Throughout the year, Planet Fitness continued raising funds for BGCA through new members joining online and the brand's recent fall fundraiser in October, in honor of National Bullying Prevention Month, where members were invited to make a donation at U.S. and Puerto Rico Planet Fitness clubs* and online at PFGives.com. In addition, members and nonmembers alike could also contribute by purchasing a 'Be Kind' t-shirt on shop.planetfitness.com, designed by youth artist and Judgement Free Generation® Scholarship Winner Hannah Paras. All sale profits** of the limited-edition t-shirts were also donated to the fundraiser. Funds raised during 2023 directly support youth-focused programming and academic scholarships at Boys & Girls Clubs of America with the goal of building a kinder, more accepting world for the next generation.

"Every year, our Planet Fitness team is eager to continue supporting our longstanding partnership with BGCA, which provides ample resources to America's youth within our Planet Fitness clubs and beyond," said McCall Gosselin, Senior Vice President of Communications & Social Impact at Planet Fitness. "We're incredibly grateful for the generosity of our members, team members and franchisees – thanks to their contributions, our Judgement Free Generation® initiative will continue empowering young people to prioritize their mental and physical health, as well as choose kindness and inclusion in their everyday lives, just like our Judgement Free Zone®."

"Planet Fitness' continued support and longstanding partnership is crucial to our larger mission," said Chad Hartman, National Vice President of Corporate Partnerships and Engagement, BGCA. "As one of the nation's largest youth-service providers, we are committed to promoting inclusion and acceptance in every single one of our Clubs which aligns so well with Planet Fitness' values. This remarkable donation from the Company allows us to continue our important work to address the social, emotional, and mental health matters facing our communities."

To learn more about The Judgement Free Generation® and Planet Fitness' pro-kindness movement, please visit PlanetFitness.com/PF-Purpose.

*Excludes Hawaii 
**Representing at least 30% of the retail purchase price of each purchase. Offer valid in U.S. and Puerto Rico only. BGCA contact information: 1275 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta, GA 30309, 404-487-5700.

About Planet Fitness
Founded in 1992 in Dover, NH, Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the world by number of members and locations. As of September 30, 2023, Planet Fitness had more than 18.5 million members and 2,498 stores in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico and Australia. The Company's mission is to enhance people's lives by providing a high-quality fitness experience in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment, which we call the Judgement Free Zone®. More than 90% of Planet Fitness stores are owned and operated by independent business men and women.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of America 
For more than 160 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA.org) has provided a safe place for kids and teens to learn and grow. Clubs offer caring adult mentors, fun and friendship, and high-impact youth development programs on a daily basis during critical non-school hours. Boys & Girls Clubs programming promotes academic success, good character and leadership, and healthy lifestyles. Over 5,200 Clubs serve 3.3 million young people through Club membership and community outreach. Clubs are located in cities, towns, public housing and on Native lands throughout the country, and serve military families in BGCA-affiliated Youth Centers on U.S. military installations worldwide. The national headquarters is located in Atlanta. Learn more about Boys & Girls Clubs of America on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)

