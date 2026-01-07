PLANET FITNESS RECOGNIZED FOR EXCEPTIONAL CUSTOMER SERVICE

The Company ranked 38th overall on USA TODAY's 2026 America's Best Customer Service List and is the highest-ranking fitness brand

HAMPTON, N.H., Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet Fitness, one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers with more members than any other fitness brand, has been named to USA Today's America's Best Customer Service List for 2026. The annual list, published by USA Today and research partner, Plant-A Insights Group, recognizes companies delivering exceptional customer service that go above and beyond for their customers. Among 750 final companies ranked through a rigorous, independent survey process, Planet Fitness ranked 38th overall and is the highest-ranking fitness brand.

"This recognition emphasizes the unwavering dedication of our team members and franchisees to deliver an exceptional, welcoming, and Judgement Free experience for every single member," said Planet Fitness CEO Colleen Keating. "Providing an outstanding member experience is critical to our mission of providing high value and affordable fitness for everyone, and we are proud to have this commitment acknowledged."

Every Planet Fitness membership includes free fitness training with a certified fitness trainer and access to strength and name-brand cardio equipment, as well as the free Planet Fitness App featuring hundreds of on-demand digital workouts. The balanced mix of cardio and strength equipment ensures members of all fitness levels have everything they need to meet their fitness goals. Many clubs are open 24 hours for added convenience. Now through Jan. 9, new members can join for just $1 down and only $15 a month, and cancel anytime*. With more than 2,800 convenient locations, you can find the nearest club or join online here.

USA Today and Plant-A Insights assessed service providers, in-store and online retailers in the United States based on a range of relevant metrics from the perspective of customers, combining a large-scale confidential survey conducted among U.S. customers with online reviews and an assessment of publicly available data. The full America's Best Customer Service 2026 List can be viewed here.

