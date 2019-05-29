Planet Fitness to Present at the Baird 2019 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference

HAMPTON, N.H., May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: PLNT), one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the U.S., announced today that the Company will participate in the Baird 2019 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference at the InterContinental New York Barclay Hotel. Management is scheduled to present on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at 3:10 p.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast of the presentation will be available at http://investor.planetfitness.com.

About Planet Fitness

Founded in 1992 in Dover, NH, Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the United States by number of members and locations. As of March 31, 2019, Planet Fitness had more than 13.6 million members and 1,806 stores in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama and Mexico. The Company's mission is to enhance people's lives by providing a high-quality fitness experience in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment, which we call the Judgement Free Zone®. More than 95% of Planet Fitness stores are owned and operated by independent business men and women.

