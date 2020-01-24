Planet Fitness Will Be The National Gym Sponsor Of "The Biggest Loser," Premiering January 28 On USA Network

HAMPTON, N.H., Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet Fitness, Inc., one of the largest and fastest-growing global franchisors and operators of fitness centers with more members than any other fitness brand, announced it is the official national gym partner of the reboot of the popular TV series, 'The Biggest Loser.' The show premieres January 28 at 9/8c on USA Network.

A revamped version of the original hit series, 'The Biggest Loser,' will provide 12 contestants with a 360-degree view of what it takes to make positive lifestyle changes. In addition to competing to win a cash prize by losing the highest percentage of weight relative to their initial weight, the contestants will learn how to prepare and make healthier food choices, and strive to overcome the obstacles that were preventing them from living healthier lives in the first place.

Contestants will prepare for each week's challenge in 'The Biggest Loser' gym that is completely equipped by Planet Fitness. The facility features the brand's high quality, state-of-the-art cardio and strength equipment – also available in all Planet Fitness locations nationwide.

Fitness trainers Erica Lugo and Steve Cook will help guide the contestants on their path to improved health. Lugo is a weight loss inspiration in her own right, as she started her fitness journey weighing 300 pounds at the Judgement Free Zone® in 2013. While a member of the Planet Fitness family, she lost 160 pounds in just two years.

Planet Fitness offers a number of workout videos – now available on its mobile app – featuring Lugo for beginner and intermediate users. She appears in six videos ranging from 5-20 minutes each covering fitness themes such as full body cardio, strength training, core work and stretching.

"At Planet Fitness, our mission is to inspire and encourage people to take the first step toward achieving their fitness goals, no matter how big or small," said Jeremy Tucker, Chief Marketing Officer at Planet Fitness. "We're excited to be 'The Biggest Loser's' national gym partner, and invite everyone to come experience Planet Fitness and all that our Judgement Free Zone has to offer."

Every contestant on the show will receive a free Planet Fitness membership, nutritionist consultations and group support in their hometown -- helping each one manage and maintain their weight loss long-term. 'The Biggest Loser' premieres January 28 at 9/8c on USA Network.

