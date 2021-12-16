Planet Home Lending Comes to Rockford, Ill.

ROCKFORD, Ill., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet Home Lending, LLC has arrived in Rockford, Illinois, with a new team run by Branch Manager Bruce Biggers (NMLS #227665).

Joining him are Sales Manager Dennis Garcell (NMLS #218804), along with Mortgage Loan Originators Dave Zegunis (NMLS #227860), Marcia Patton (NMLS #228423), Nick Goza (NMLS #232872), John Hastings (NMLS #1300976), Brian Pettry (NMLS #218849), Nick Goza, Jr. (NMLS #2211876), Loan Officer Assistant Melanie Gallatin (NMLS #2180836) and Processor Julie Daubert.

Branch Manager Bruce Biggers (NMLS #227665)

"Planet Home Lending is a great fit for Rockford because we offer the loans that Bruce and his team need to help consumers in the community reach their goals of homeownership," said Michael Dubeck, CEO and President of Planet Financial Group, LLC. "This team is especially skilled at helping first-time and first-generation homebuyers."

An Illinois-area mortgage and lending professional for more than two decades, Biggers understands the intricacies of the local market. "My team and I have lived in Winnebago County for most of our lives," he said. "Collectively, we have about 150 years of experience in the mortgage industry. During that time, we have learned the importance of a positive customer experience, and that is the goal we have with each interaction."

Biggers continued, "Planet Home Lending offers various loan products that are popular in the area. With about 150,000 residents, Rockford is a competitive real estate market, with most homes receiving several offers. To help position borrowers to buy a home, my team works with people where they are and with their given circumstances to find a loan that works for them."

Along with local expertise, Planet Home Lending offers a personal digital mortgage assistant, which consumers can use to apply for a home loan via their mobile device from anywhere. Borrowers and real estate agents (with the borrowers' permission) can track loan progress 24/7, reach out to ask their loan officer questions and submit paperwork electronically to reduce reliance on paper.

Another way Planet Home Lending supports a healthy environment is through a tree-planting partnership with the National Forest Foundation. In 2021, the company has sponsored the planting of up to 100,000 trees to help restore national forests.

About Planet Home Lending, LLC

Planet Home Lending, LLC, (NMLS #17720) is a national mortgage lender and servicer delivering exceptional customer experiences to American homeowners and homebuyers. Offering affordable home loans backed by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, VA, FHA, USDA and private funders, it fulfills homeownership dreams for people in 47 states, D.C. and Puerto Rico. Planet Home Lending is an Equal Housing Lender. For more information about Planet Home Lending, LLC, please visit https://planethomelending.com.

Media Contacts:

Dona DeZube, Charlyne H. McWilliams

Vice President, Communications

Planet Home Lending, LLC

(443) 263-2832

[email protected]

SOURCE Planet Home Lending