Planet Home Lending, LLC, Continues Partnership with the National Forest Foundation

National lender strives to plant 100,000 trees in 2022

MERIDEN, Conn., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet Home Lending, LLC, a national mortgage lender and servicer, has renewed for a fourth year its partnership with the National Forest Foundation (NFF), the official nonprofit partner of the U.S. Forest Service. Through the partnership, Planet Home Lending will have funded the planting of more than a quarter-million trees in our National Forests.

Planet Home Lending

NFF leads forest conservation efforts that are essential to the environment and health of the planet. Planet Home Lending's support includes funding native habitat restorations and post-fire planting, a significant recovery for forests. Since the launch of NFF's 50 Million trees campaign in 2018, the nonprofit has planted more than 21.3 million trees, including 7.3 million trees in 2021.

"Being accountable and taking the initiative to take care of our planet and its people is extremely important," said Michael Dubeck, CEO and President of Planet Financial Group, an indirect parent company of Planet Home Lending. "As a company that believes in passing on our success, we are proud to give back and serve through our partnership with NFF and with our Planet with a Purpose platform."

As a partner and supporter of the NFF, Planet Home Lending will fund the planting of 100,000 trees in National Forests across the Arapaho and Roosevelt, Francis Marion and Sumter, and Chippewa National Forests in Colorado, South Carolina, and Minnesota, respectively. The restoration project will include a wildfire recovery and a native habitat restoration for endangered species.

"We are thrilled to be supported by environmentally conscious companies that ensure the health of our environment is a top priority," said Mindy Crowell, reforestation partnerships director at NFF. "Planet Home Lending continues to show its dedication and support to restore and enrich our planet, and more specifically, our shared national forests."

About Planet Home Lending, LLC

Planet Home Lending, LLC, (NMLS #17022), is an approved home mortgage lender and servicer for FHA, VA and USDA, as well as a Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae Seller/Servicer, a full Ginnie Mae Issuer and approved sub-servicer, and a Standard & Poor's- and Fitch-rated special and prime residential servicer. Planet Home Lending, LLC, is an Equal Housing Lender. For more information about Planet Home Lending, LLC, please visit https://PlanetHomeLending.com.

About Planet Financial Group, LLC

Planet Financial Group, LLC, is the parent of Planet Home Lending, LLC, a multichannel non-bank residential originator and residential and commercial mortgage loan servicer.

About the National Forest Foundation

The National Forest Foundation (NFF) promotes the enhancement and public enjoyment of the 193-million-acre National Forest System. By directly engaging Americans and leveraging private and public funding, the NFF improves forest health and Americans' outdoor experiences. The NFF's programs inform millions of Americans about the importance of these treasured landscapes. Each year, the NFF restores fish and wildlife habitats, plants trees in areas affected by fires, insects and disease, improves recreational opportunities and enables communities to steward their National Forests and Grasslands. Learn more at www.nationalforests.org.

