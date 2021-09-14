Planet Home Lending, LLC, Hires Andrew Watson as Senior Vice President, Contact Center

MERIDEN, Conn., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet Home Lending, LLC, a national lender and servicer, has hired Andrew Watson as Senior Vice President , Contact Center. A well-regarded mortgage servicing leader, Watson has experience in strategically elevating the call-center customer experience.

"As we continue to grow, Andy will be laser-focused on the customer experience at Planet, making sure we not only meet but exceed our call metrics and goals," said Planet Home Lending President Sandra Jarish. "He will bring a fresh perspective to the team along with new ideas and additional automation tools to ensure we continue to provide best-in-class service to our borrowers and clients. He has a knack for inspiring borrower-facing teams and building a collaborative environment in which employees are empowered to genuinely serve and support customers. Everywhere he goes, the metrics improve , and customer satisfaction is elevated."

Watson's first task will be to finalize the staffing and build-out of the servicing center Planet Home Lending opened last year in Irving, Texas. "I've been in mortgage servicing a long time," Watson said. "I know what works during growth cycles, how to improve service levels and what it takes to be smarter and more efficient than the competition."

Watson said he joined Planet for three reasons: "First, Planet has a good reputation as a company and servicer. Second, the culture is team-driven, and people reach across channels to share ideas and resources. And finally, the portfolio is on an upward trajectory, hitting $45 billion at the end of the second quarter. That's a 117% year-over-year increase, including $11.7 billion in subservicing," Watson said.

Before joining Planet Home Lending, Watson was Vice President of Call Center Operations at Rushmore Loan Management Services, LLC. Prior to that, he was Vice President of Default Servicing at Ditech Financial LLC (now New Residential Investments), Director of Servicing at SoFi and Managing Director of Servicing Strategy and Analytics at IBM.

About Planet Home Lending, LLC

Planet Home Lending, LLC, Meriden, Conn. , is an approved originator and servicer for FHA , VA and USDA, as well as a Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae Seller/Servicer, a full Ginnie Mae Issuer and approved sub-servicer , and a Standard & Poor's Global Ratings- and Fitch Ratings-rated special and prime residential servicer. Planet Home Lending, LLC has been assigned a corporate family rating by Moody's Investors Service viewable at www.moodys.com. Its customized servicing solutions maximize asset recovery and optimize performance through active management at the portfolio and loan levels. Planet Home Lending, LLC is an Equal Opportunity Lender. For more information about Planet Home Lending, LLC, please visit https://planethomelending.com .

