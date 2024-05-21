Planet Home Lending Names Bill Shuler Chief Information Officer

MERIDEN, Conn., May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet Home Lending, a leading national mortgage lender, servicer, and asset manager, has hired Bill Shuler as Executive Vice President, Chief Information Officer. With more than 25 years in the financial services industry and decades of mortgage leadership, Shuler will drive Planet's technological growth and enhance its operational efficiency.

"Bill's extensive experience in leveraging technology to grow organizations in a practical, secure manner made him the ideal choice for Planet," said Michael Dubeck, CEO and President of Planet Financial Group, parent of Planet Home Lending. "His ability to bridge business and IT, along with his commitment to compliance and integrity, makes him an invaluable addition to the executive leadership team as we continue to strengthen our multichannel platform."

Shuler is uniquely positioned to contribute to Planet's continued success. Throughout his career, he has specialized in business strategy and systems renovation that increases productivity, decreases costs and aligns operating units.

"My focus has always been on creating pragmatic IT solutions that support dynamic business growth, and I am ready to build strategic partnerships across all areas of Planet and help solidify the foundation for that growth," Shuler said. "My goal is to execute a technological strategy that not only streamlines business processes but enhances security and customer experience while reducing costs and aligning with industry standards."

Before joining Planet, Shuler was President of WPS Advisors, LLC, providing boutique advisory and consulting services to top-tier mortgage companies and private equity firms. Previously, he was the Executive Managing Director and CIO at Home Point Financial, where he restructured information technology services, leading to significant productivity increases, cost reductions and increased business profitability. Shuler has also had CIO leadership roles at GMAC Mortgage/GMAC ResCap, National City Mortgage, and Homeward Residential, Inc., where he also served as Chief Administrative Officer and Chairman of their offshore captive in Pune, India.

