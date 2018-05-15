Planet Home Lending Opens Branch in Boulder, CO

BOULDER, Colo., May 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet Home Lending, LLC has opened a new branch at 1790 38th St., Suite 204, Boulder, Colorado. Longtime mortgage industry consultants Todd Adelman (NMLS #300605), Blue Hessner (NMLS # 297439), Dirk Walker (NMLS # 276166), and Brian Weinberg (NMLS # 502102) will manage the branch, joined by Loan Officer Adam Leeger (NMLS # 1296702) and Loan Officer Assistants Therese Palmer and Rebecca Tiarks.

"Planet Home Lending is a great fit for us and the Boulder market because of their professional approach and commitment to excellence. Planet has assembled an all-star senior management team that fully understands what it takes to be successful in our highly educated, entrepreneurial and competitive market, and they are dedicated to supporting our success. Dovetailing the horsepower of Planet's platform with our collective local expertise, we will have incredible opportunities for providing real value to the real estate and borrower community," Walker said.

With more than 55 years of combined local lending experience, the four partners are seasoned veterans who deliver incomparable knowledge, advice, resources, and service. "We always strive to improve business practices and our mission is clear: to provide expert mortgage solutions and a superior service experience to each partner and client," noted Adelman.

This transition to Planet will allow the team to build on their commitment to a highly personalized and consultative approach. The objective is to create a collaborative and team-focused environment; use cutting-edge technology to streamline the loan process and improve the borrower experience; take classic business principles and couple them with a progressive look and feel to create a boutique environment within a national company espousing total commitment to the client and local community.

"I've gotten to know these guys quite well over this process," said Senior Vice President of National Production Mike Lee. "They are a very intelligent and thoughtful team and it is easy to see why they have been so successful. We are honored they have chosen Planet Home Lending."

Founded in 2007, Planet Home Lending is a privately held, national residential mortgage lender with multiple business channels uniquely positioned to provide competitive products and services. We are an approved originator and servicer for FHA, VA, and USDA as well as a Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae Seller/Servicer, and a full Ginnie Mae Issuer and approved sub-servicer. For more information about Planet Home Lending, please visit our website or call 317-445-4700.

