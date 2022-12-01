Planet Home Lending Opens Eastern Pennsylvania Branch

Leading national lender to help more homeowners and buyers in Greater Lehigh Valley

BETHLEHEM, Pa., Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet Home Lending, a national mortgage lender and servicer, is opening a new branch office in Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania, as part of its continued expansion across the U.S.

The new office will be led by two Bethlehem natives: Retail Branch Manager Christopher Lewis (NMLS #1585754), Retail Branch Manager Nick DeJesus (NMLS #1541748), and Sales Manager Andrew Keller (NMLS #1594489). The three are known for their high energy, high-touch customer experience, and relationship-based business model.

Chris J. Lewis, Planet Home Lending Retail Branch Manager Nick DeJesus, Planet Home Lending Retail Branch Manager

"Planet's efficiencies allow us to deliver what first-time homebuyers expect in the Lehigh Valley market," DeJesus said. Home sellers and new home builders can use Planet's rate buydowns to help make home purchases more affordable. The company also offers down payment and closing costs assistance nationwide to make it easier to buy a home.

"Full of historic charm, the Greater Lehigh Valley area has long been a draw for people because of its convenient location between New York City and Philadelphia, and this continues to be true," said Michael Dubeck, CEO and President of Planet Financial Group, parent of Planet Home Lending. "Lehigh County has seen home prices appreciate, posting gains of 14% in October, according to Greater Lehigh Valley Realtors' data. Planet Home Lending is equipped with the resources to help homebuyers and homeowners in this desirable market."

The latest branch opening further solidifies Planet's strong presence in direct retail lending and comes just days after the company released its third-quarter earnings, which showed a 14.1% increase in home loan volume from the previous quarter despite the down market.

Part of Planet's success can be attributed to its numerous offerings designed specifically to help homebuyers and homeowners achieve their goals. "We were drawn to Planet by the company's great rates, on-time closing guarantee, and innovative technology," Lewis said.

Among the tools available to Lehigh Valley borrowers are Planet Home Lending's personal digital mortgage assistant, Skymore by Planet Home Lending™, which enables consumers to apply for a home loan from anywhere via their mobile device. Using Skymore, borrowers and real estate agents (with the borrower's permission) can track loan progress 24/7, reach out to ask their loan officer questions and submit paperwork electronically.

Through its Planet With a Purpose social responsibility platform, the company gives back to the planet, people, and local communities. In the past four years, Planet has funded the planting of nearly a quarter million trees in our National Forests, moved 70 million pounds of food to hungry families and endowed a scholarship for military service members.

About Planet Financial Group, LLC

Planet Financial Group, LLC, Meriden, Conn., is a fully integrated family of companies delivering innovative origination, servicing and asset management solutions. Through this synergistic ecosystem of products, services and technologies, PFG provides best-in-class experiences for investors pursuing value maximization and borrowers seeking streamlined end-to-end loan lifecycle support. PFG is the parent of Planet Home Lending, LLC and Planet Management Group, LLC, which also does business under the name Planet Renovation Capital.

About Planet Home Lending, LLC

Planet Home Lending, LLC, Meriden, Conn., (NMLS #17022) is a national mortgage lender and servicer delivering exceptional customer experiences to homeowners and homebuyers. Planet Home Lending, LLC is an Equal Housing Lender. For more information about Planet Home Lending, LLC, please visit https://planethomelending.com.

