Planet Home Lending Partners with the National Forest Foundation for Third Year

MERIDEN, Conn., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet Home Lending, LLC, a national mortgage lender and servicer, has partnered with the National Forest Foundation (NFF), the official nonprofit partner of the U.S. Forest Service, for a third year and will fund the planting of 100,000 trees in 2021.

Planet With a Purpose logo

As part of the Planet with a Purpose program, Planet Home Lending will participate in NFF's 50 Million For Our Forests, a tree-planting campaign dedicated to planting 50 million trees in America's National Forests. This partnership will fund post-fire planting, reestablish forest cover and improve watershed health.

"With a shared dedication to investing in our planet and its people, Planet Home Lending and NFF are able to make a significant environmental investment for present and future generations," said Michael Dubeck, CEO and president of Planet Financial Group, LLC, an indirect parent company of Planet Home Lending. "The NFF partnership furthers our legacy of giving back through our Planet with a Purpose initiative, which reaches beyond the communities where we lend."

NFF promotes the enhancement and restoration of the 193-million-acre National Forest System in the U.S. As a corporate partner, Planet Home Lending will support NFF's initiatives as it plants 100,000 trees across the Willamette, Sierra and Chattahoochee-Oconee National Forests in Oregon, California and Georgia, respectively. The reforestation project will include habitat restoration for endangered species, wildfire restoration and the planting of native seedlings.

"Reforesting our National Forests is essential to the health of the American landscape. We are thrilled to be supported by environmentally conscious partners like Planet Home Lending," said Mindy Crowell, reforestation partnerships director at NFF. "Companies, such as Planet Home Lending, are integral to our efforts to replenish National Forests that have been affected by fires and other natural disturbances that impact wildlife habitat."

About Planet Home Lending, LLC

Planet Home Lending, LLC, is a national mortgage lender and servicer delivering exceptional customer experiences to American homeowners and homebuyers. Offering affordable home loans backed by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, VA, FHA, USDA and private funders, it fulfills homeownership dreams for people in 47 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. For more information about Planet Home Lending, LLC, please visit planethomelending.com.

About the National Forest Foundation

The National Forest Foundation works on behalf of the American public to inspire personal and meaningful connections to our National Forests. By directly engaging Americans and leveraging private and public funding, the NFF leads forest conservation efforts and promotes responsible recreation. Each year the NFF restores fish and wildlife habitat, facilitates common ground, plants trees in areas affected by fires, insects and disease, and improves recreational opportunities. The NFF believes our National Forests and all they offer are an American treasure and are vital to the health of our communities. Learn more at nationalforests.org.

Learn more about 50 Million For Our Forests at nationalforests.org/50million

Press Contacts





Dona DeZube Charlyne H. McWilliams Director, Communications Strategy Media Contact Planet Home Lending, LLC For Planet Home Lending, LLC [email protected] [email protected] (443) 263-2832 (301) 933-5567

SOURCE Planet Home Lending, LLC

Related Links

https://planethomelending.com

