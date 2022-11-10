Planet Home Lending Promotes Retail Leaders Kathryn Edelen and Lynette Hale-Lee

MERIDEN, Conn., Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet Home Lending, a national mortgage originator and servicer, has promoted Kathryn Edelen to Eastern Divisional Manager and Lynette Hale-Lee to Western Divisional Manager.

"Kathryn and Lynette have played critical roles in expanding our branch network and providing strategic leadership for our retail channel," said Planet Home Lending President, Mortgage Lending John Bosley. "They possess the knowledge and experience to lead and continue to grow Planet's retail foundation."

Along with Senior Vice President, Branch Development and Strategy Henry Brandt, Edelen and Hale-Lee will focus on production planning for 2023, branch recruitment and strategic application of the pricing advantages gained from the company's multichannel business model.

"As one of a very small number of mortgage companies that posted volume gains in the third quarter, we provide an open landscape of opportunity for the right originators, and leaders in the right places," said Edelen. "Planet is the right place at the right time for anyone looking to succeed in a challenging market. We offer a multitude of products and technologies that support growth and expand opportunities for consumers and originators."

Hale-Lee said rising interest rates and housing inventory challenges have many MLOs considering a move to gain home loan products designed to increase purchase originations.

"Product breadth, from Jumbo to down payment assistance, home equity loans, construction loans and non-QMs, is critical to success in today's market," she said. "Products that address affordability, like buydowns, manufactured housing loans, and renovation mortgages, can help diversify and expand homeownership to a new generation."

