Planet Home Lending Taps Kathryn Edelen as Regional Vice President, Sales

New hire supports company's Eastern U.S. expansion

MERIDEN, Conn., June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet Home Lending, LLC (Planet), a national mortgage lender and servicer, has hired Kathryn Edelen (NMLS# 532671) as Regional Vice President, Sales. A proven team builder, Edelen brings more than three decades of experience to help Planet grow its national footprint.

Kathryn Edelen, Planet Home Lending Regional Vice President, Sales

"Kathryn has an expansive track record of successfully growing and running large, productive teams," said Planet EVP National Production Distributed Retail Sales Caleb Mittelstet. "Her comprehensive skills and team leadership will be instrumental as Planet continues to expand its retail channel."

Edelen, who will manage the Eastern U.S. for Planet, will focus on capturing market share through the addition of branches and mortgage loan originators.

"As the market tightens, it is important to educate and equip teams with knowledge and products that improve efficiency and support market growth," Edelen said. "Planet has the right platform, products and people to succeed in this market."

Before joining Planet, Edelen was Regional Sales Manager at Nations Lending. Edelen also previously served as Vice President for loanDepot, LLC, and Regional Manager for Homebridge Financial Services, Inc.

Edelen's diverse industry background provides valuable insight into branch management, sales team leadership and local market strategy. She started in operations, where she gained a full vision of how the business, underwriting and sales processes work together. Edelen went on to become a $100M+ a year mortgage loan producer and then a branch manager.

Harnessing her experience and lessons learned, Edelen plans to attract originators interested in growing with support from a multichannel company that retains servicing and can quickly respond to market shifts.

"One of the things that brings me joy is helping people build their own business," Edelen said. "Having the necessary people, processes, technology, culture - the overall platform – in place to succeed is essential to scale up, and Planet's platform is well-equipped to serve originators, branches and customers."

About Planet Home Lending, LLC

Planet Home Lending, LLC, Meriden, Connecticut, (NMLS #17022) is an approved originator and servicer for FHA, VA and USDA, as well as a Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae Seller/Servicer, a full Ginnie Mae Issuer and approved sub-servicer and a Standard & Poor's Global Ratings- and Fitch Ratings-rated special and prime residential servicer. Planet Home Lending, LLC has been assigned a corporate family rating by Moody's Investors Service, viewable at https://www.moodys.com. Its correspondent division offers a full suite of government, agency and niche home loans. Planet Home Lending, LLC is also a special servicer managing diverse investor portfolios. Its customized servicing solutions maximize asset recovery and optimize performance through active management at the portfolio and loan levels. Planet Home Lending, LLC is an Equal Housing Lender. For more information about Planet Home Lending, LLC, please visit https://planethomelending.com.

