Planet Launches Reinvigorated Brand, Unifying Its Growing Platform

Brand alignment highlights Planet's integrated approach

MERIDEN, Conn., April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet today announced the launch of a reinvigorated brand identity and logo reflecting the company's evolution into a leading specialty finance company serving more than half a million residential and commercial customers.

For nearly 20 years, Planet has supported every step of the journey for property owners and the businesses that serve them. The updated visual identity simplifies the company's name and logo, amplifies its core values and unifies its message across all lines of business; strengthening how Planet shows up for customers, clients and partners.

"Homeownership is often measured not in years, but in generations, and it relies on the stability and partnership of the companies that serve individuals and investors," said Planet CEO and President Michael Dubeck. "At the core of our work is a simple idea: the home is the center of our customers' universe," Dubeck added. "It's a refuge, a source of pride and a gathering place for the most important people and moments in their lives. Our reinvigorated brand helps us tell that story more clearly, across every part of Planet."

The new Planet visual identity unifies capabilities across origination, servicing, sub-servicing, asset management and affiliated services. It reflects how the business already operates today, supporting homeowners, clients and partners with expertise and reliability they can depend on.

The updated visual identity also sharpens Planet's focus around four commitments that guide its behavior and decision-making: empathy, expertise, responsiveness and certainty. These commitments shape the company's culture and define how Planet serves the industry.

What's Changing — And What Stays the Same

Planet will introduce a simplified name and logo, a refreshed visual identity system, and more unified messaging. The transition will be phased over the coming months, with updates to the company's website, digital tools, marketing materials and client communications.

Planet's products and services will not change. Customers and partners will continue to work with the same teams and rely on the same capabilities they do today.

Another element that won't change is Planet's longstanding tagline, "We'll Get You Home." This promise remains at the center of the brand and continues to guide how Planet designs solutions and serves customers at every stage of the homeownership journey.

"As our customers' lives evolve, their needs evolve with them," Dubeck said. "From the first dream of owning a home to the decisions they make years later, they can count on Planet to provide the people, products and expertise they need at every stage of our relationship."

About Planet

Planet is a leading specialty finance company focused on the servicing and production of mortgage loans to support homeowners and investors. Our vertically integrated services span origination, servicing and affiliated services. Planet's scalable solutions combine a deep understanding of our customers with market-leading expertise, responsiveness and commitment to reliably deliver time and again as our customers' needs change throughout every stage of life and business.

Press Contact

Dona DeZube

Senior Vice President, Communications

Planet Home Lending

[email protected]

(443) 263-2832

SOURCE Planet Financial Group