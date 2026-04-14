Planet Oat Oatmilk Sparks "The Great Coffee Debate," Challenging Fans to Choose: Team Hot Coffee or Team Iced Coffee

NYC Pop-Up and Nationwide Sweepstakes Invite Coffee Lovers to Take Sides and Sip the Difference

LYNNFIELD, Mass., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet Oat, the number one selling oatmilk in the U.S.*, is officially stirring up coffee's most polarizing question with the launch of "The Great Coffee Debate," challenging fans nationwide to declare their allegiance: Team Hot Coffee or Team Iced Coffee.

Some people drink hot coffee in a heatwave, while others swear by iced coffee in a blizzard — and neither side is backing down. No matter the forecast, coffee drinkers are fiercely loyal to their ritual, turning a daily habit into a personal statement.

Are you Team Hot Coffee (like Adam Devine) or Team Iced Coffee (like Rebel WIlson)? Don't let your favorite brew lose - go cast your vote at the link in @planetoat’s bio for a chance to win one of two grand prizes.

While the debate over temperature may never be settled, one thing is clear: great coffee isn't about the degree at which it's served; it's about what you put in it. Planet Oat Oatmilk elevates every cup, whether it's steaming or poured over ice. From Planet Oat Barista Lovers Oatmilk, great for frothing and steaming and designed to blend and whiten like dairy milk, to Planet Oat Unsweetened varieties like Extra Creamy, Original, and Vanilla Oatmilk, which deliver a smooth, delicious taste with zero grams of sugar, the brand offers options designed to enhance every coffee ritual.

To bring the debate to life, Planet Oat has tapped comedians and on-screen opposites, Adam Devine and Rebel Wilson, each firmly devoted to their preferred coffee temperature. While Devine is a die-hard hot coffee loyalist, Wilson is unwaveringly obsessed with iced coffee, proving just how divided coffee lovers can be.

"I'm Team Hot. There's just nothing better than that first steaming hot sip in the morning that basically slaps you awake and says, 'Hey man, get your life together.' It's classy, it's bold, it makes you feel alive," said Devine. "But here's where I get a little fancy with it—Planet Oat Barista Lovers? Game changer. This stuff doesn't just join the party, it is the party. It comes in, smooths everything out, makes your coffee feel like it just got a promotion. I'm telling you, it straight-up velvetizes the brew. Like… I don't even fully know what that means, but it's true. Every sip is smoother, and richer, like your coffee suddenly has its own skincare routine."

"I'm Team Iced through and through. There's a crisp, beautiful energy in a refreshing iced coffee that's simply aca-awesome. To keep that profile flawless, I reach for Planet Oat Unsweetened Extra Creamy Oatmilk," said Wilson. "With zero grams of sugar, it's the ultimate headliner, hitting all the right notes without any of the background noise."

Planet Oat is inviting coffee lovers everywhere to join in on the conversation through The Great Coffee Debate Sweepstakes. Now through Monday, April 27, fans can cast their vote for Team Hot or Team Iced for a chance to win one of two ultimate at-home coffee setups, each tailored to their coffee preference, or one of 100 coupons redeemable for a free carton of Planet Oat Oatmilk. Enter the sweepstakes and see more details and official rules at the link HERE**.

On Thursday, April 16, starting at 8:00 a.m. EST (while supplies last), Planet Oat will pop up in New York City's Astor Place serving free, fully customizable hot or iced coffee featuring its Barista Lovers and Unsweetened Oatmilk varieties. Fans can step into dedicated Team Hot and Team Iced sides, snap a photo to show their allegiance, and sample exclusive menu items. Temperature loyalists are encouraged to arrive early, as the first 50 Team Hot and 50 Team Iced attendees will also score exclusive merch.

"We treat the coffee cup like a stage where Planet Oat Oatmilk is the breakout star, and that's what makes the 'Hot vs. Iced Coffee' debate so fun," said Chris Ross, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Research & Development, HP Hood LLC. "Whether it's providing a rich harmony to a bold roast or a crisp, zero-sugar clarity to a cold brew, Planet Oat performs every time, ensuring every sip hits a high note of smooth, delicious flavor."

To learn more and purchase Planet Oat, visit PlanetOat.com and follow along at @planetoat on Instagram.

*Planet Oat custom research definitions based on IRI data – Total US Multi-Outlet – Volume Sales Latest 52 w/e 3/22/26.

**NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of the U.S., 18+ or age of legal majority at time of entry. Sweepstakes ends 4/27/26 at 11:59 pm ET. Void where prohibited. This Sweepstakes is not sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with, Meta Platforms, Inc., Pinterest, any prize manufacturer, or any retailers or merchants. See Official Rules for details.

About Planet Oat

Planet Oat Oatmilk is the top-selling oatmilk in the United States. The Planet Oat family of plant-based products, including Oatmilk and Oatmilk Coffee Creamer, is known for delivering rich, smooth, and delicious taste. Planet Oat is owned by HP Hood LLC, one of the country's largest food and beverage companies. Hood's portfolio of national and super-regional brands and franchise products includes Hood, Heluva Good!, Planet Oat, LACTAID, and more. For more information about Planet Oat, please visit www.planetoat.com.

Media Contact

Amanda Cohen

[email protected]

SOURCE Planet Oat