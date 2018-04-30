Planet Smoothie Blasts Into Summer With Three New Hydrating Smoothies

The Caribbean Citrus Splash™, Rio Berry Bliss™ and Fiji Island Breeze™ will help customers stay hydrated this summer, while they dream of a tropical island vacation. These summertime smoothies are made with all-natural coconut water and contain a Hydrate Blast supplement, which delivers electrolytes, providing the essential elements for rehydration to keep your thirst at bay all summer long.

"Our Destination Hydration Smoothies are what customers have been thirsting for. These fun tropical flavors will have you hooked, while the coconut water and Hydrate Blast work to help satisfy your hydration," said Nicole Butcher, Director of Marketing for Planet Smoothie. "One sip and you'll be dreaming of your own little vacation destination."

Destination Hydration Promotional Smoothies

Caribbean Citrus Splash™ – all-natural coconut water, orange juice, lemonade, strawberries, mango, Hydrate Blast

Rio Berry Bliss™ – all-natural coconut water, açaí, strawberries, raspberries, pineapple, Hydrate Blast

Fiji Island Breeze™ – all-natural coconut water, passion fruit, pineapple, mango, bananas, Hydrate Blast

The Hydrate Blast featured in these smoothies can also be added to any smoothie of your choice. This electrolyte supplement is a blend of potassium and sodium and is formulated to help combat dehydration.

Planet Smoothie's Destination Hydration promotion runs from April 30, through Sept. 2, 2018.

