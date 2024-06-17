Planet Smoothie Offers FREE Smoothies Nationwide in Celebration of National Smoothie Day

"We are thrilled to join in the celebrations and offer our guests a refreshing treat on us!" said Nicole Butcher, senior director of marketing at Kahala Brands, parent company of Planet Smoothie. "We are also immensely grateful to those customers who have made Planet Smoothie a part of their lives. We think National Smoothie Day is a wonderful opportunity for us to express that gratitude and celebrate our customers' unwavering loyalty and dedication to the brand as well as invite new guests to try Planet Smoothie for the first time."

On Friday, June 21, between 2 and 5pm, stop into your local Planet Smoothie and claim your complimentary 20oz Lunar Lemonade, freshly made with strawberries, lemon juice and bananas. One per customer. In-store only.

About Planet Smoothie

Planet Smoothie®, intent on redefining the smoothie category, is among the country's top smoothie concepts. The brand appeals to a demographic of loyal, active and occasion-driven customers who want to live a healthier lifestyle. Planet Smoothie offers smoothies made with real fruit that are lower calorie, lower sugar, and higher protein options, giving customers a quick, portable snack or meal replacement. The brand's menu is organized into lifestyle categories to assist customers in finding the smoothie that helps them to achieve their personal goals, including protein, energy, and bowl categories. The Planet Smoothie brand operates approximately 150 locations in over 25 states. In 2015, Planet Smoothie was acquired by Scottsdale, Arizona-based Kahala Brands™, one of the fastest growing franchising companies in the world with a portfolio of nearly 30 fast-casual and quick-service restaurant brands with approximately 3,000 locations in 35 countries.

