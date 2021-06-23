Planet Smoothie Celebrates KIDZ BOP's 20th Birthday with Two Limited-Edition Smoothies

The first-ever KIDZ BOP smoothie flavors include Cereal Party smoothie, blended with strawberries, bananas, nonfat frozen yogurt, toasted whole grain oats cereal, and the Sweet and Sour Star Power smoothie, blended with raspberries, lemon, and bananas. The limited-edition birthday smoothies will be available at Planet Smoothie locations nationwide beginning June 28 through September 26.

To continue the 20th birthday celebration, KIDZ BOP reached into the vault and re-recorded their original album of Y2K classics, including "Bye Bye Bye," "Oops!...I Did It Again," "I Want It That Way," and many more. 'KIDZ BOP 1 (20th Birthday Edition)' is available Friday, June 25.

Promotional Smoothies:

Cereal Party – strawberries, bananas, nonfat frozen yogurt, toasted whole grain oats cereal

Sweet and Sour Star Power – raspberries, lemon, bananas

About KIDZ BOP

KIDZ BOP is the #1 music brand for kids, featuring today's biggest global pop hits, "sung by kids for kids." In 2021, KIDZ BOP is celebrating its 20th birthday, and since its launch, the family-friendly music brand has sold more than 22.5 million albums and generated over 6.5 billion streams. KIDZ BOP connects with kids and families through its best-selling albums, music videos, consumer products and live tours. The music franchise is expanding internationally and currently records in 5 different languages. KIDZ BOP is Billboard Magazine's "#1 Kid Artist" for eleven consecutive years. The brand has its own dedicated channel on SiriusXM – KIDZ BOP Radio (Channel 77) -- where it's all KIDZ BOP, all the time. KIDZ BOP has had 24 Top 10 debuts on the Billboard 200 Chart; only three artists in history—The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, and Barbra Streisand—have had more Top 10 albums. For more information, visit www.KIDZBOP.com.

KIDZ BOP is a part of Concord.

About Planet Smoothie

Planet Smoothie®, intent on redefining the smoothie category, is among the country's top smoothie concepts. The brand appeals to a demographic of loyal, active and occasion-driven customers who want to live a healthier lifestyle. Planet Smoothie offers real fruit smoothies with lower calorie, lower sugar, and higher protein options, giving customers a quick, portable snack or meal replacement. The brand's menu is organized into lifestyle categories to assist customers in finding the smoothie that helps them to achieve their personal goals, including protein, energy, and Planet Lite™ categories. The Planet Smoothie brand operates approximately 145 locations in over 25 states. In 2015, Planet Smoothie was acquired by Scottsdale, Arizona-based Kahala Brands™, one of the fastest growing franchising companies in the world with a portfolio of nearly 30 fast-casual and quick-service restaurant brands with approximately 3,000 locations in 35 countries.

For more information about Planet Smoothie, please visit www.PlanetSmoothie.com.

