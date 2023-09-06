Planet Smoothie Introduces All-New Bowls!

News provided by

Planet Smoothie

06 Sep, 2023, 12:39 ET

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. , Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet Smoothie® (www.PlanetSmoothie.com) is jazzing up its menu with a whole new dose of deliciousness – introducing an all-new selection of irresistible bowls: the Berry Brazilian, the PB & the Bee, the Dark &Dreamy, and available for a limited time only, the Mango Boba. For each of these bowls, guests can select their choice of açaí or dragon fruit base or a perfect taste of both with half-and-half of each.

Dig into these mouth-watering bowls, available now in stores and online at www.PlanetSmoothie.com.

Continue Reading
Planet Smoothie Mango Boba Bowl and Berry Brazilian Bowl
Planet Smoothie Mango Boba Bowl and Berry Brazilian Bowl

  • Berry Brazilian: Your choice of açaí or dragon fruit base topped with strawberries, blueberries, bananas, granola and honey.
  • PB & the Bee: Your choice of açaí or dragon fruit base topped with peanut butter, blueberries, bananas, granola and honey.
  • Dark & Dreamy: Your choice of açaí or dragon fruit base topped with strawberries, bananas, coconut, mini dark chocolate chips and granola.
  • Mango Boba: Your choice of açaí or dragon fruit base topped with granola, fresh strawberries, bananas and mango boba.

"We are thrilled to introduce our new lineup of freshly prepared bowls to our valued guests," said Nicole Butcher, director of marketing at Kahala Brands™, parent company of Planet Smoothie. "Perfect for breakfast, a mid-day snack, or even as a healthier end-of-day treat, each of our new bowls is a harmonious blend of vibrant flavors that will leave you satisfied and your tastebuds happy."

About Planet Smoothie
Planet Smoothie®, intent on redefining the smoothie category, is among the country's top smoothie concepts. The brand appeals to a demographic of loyal, active and occasion-driven customers who want to live a healthier lifestyle. Planet Smoothie offers smoothies made with real fruit that are lower calorie, lower sugar, and higher protein options, giving customers a quick, portable snack or meal replacement. The brand's menu is organized into lifestyle categories to assist customers in finding the smoothie that helps them to achieve their personal goals, including protein, energy and bowl categories. The Planet Smoothie brand operates approximately 150 locations in over 25 states. In 2015, Planet Smoothie was acquired by Scottsdale, Arizona-based Kahala Brands™, one of the fastest growing franchising companies in the world with a portfolio of nearly 30 fast-casual and quick-service restaurant brands with approximately 3,000 locations in 35 countries. For more information visit www.PlanetSmoothie.com.

For more information about Kahala Brands, visit www.KahalaBrands.com

SOURCE Planet Smoothie

Also from this source

Planet Smoothie to Raise Funds for Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation During Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

Planet Smoothie Supports Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation on National Smoothie Day, Inviting Guests to Enjoy $1 Smoothies for a Worthy Cause

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.