Planet Smoothie Introduces Three New Dragon Fruit Smoothies

The Berry Dragon Fruit Breeze smoothie is blended with dragon fruit, açaí, strawberries, raspberries, pineapple, and almond milk. The Dragon Fruit Lemon Splash is blended with dragon fruit, lemonade, strawberries, and pineapple creating the perfect balance of sweet and tart. Rounding out these superfruit smoothies is the PB Dragon Fruit Riptide which is blended with dragon fruit, bananas, peanut butter, strawberries, chia seeds, whole grain oats, and nonfat, no sugar added frozen yogurt making for the perfect summer breakfast or snack!

"Planet Smoothie is bringing some serious summer vibes with our bright pink and refreshing smoothies," said Nicole Butcher, director of marketing at Kahala Brands™, parent company of Planet Smoothie. "Made with organic and antioxidant-rich dragon fruit, you will get the nutrients you need while sipping on these three delicious smoothie options all summer long!"

The new Dragon Fruit smoothies will be available until September 1.

Planet Smoothie®, intent on redefining the smoothie category, is among the country's top smoothie concepts. The brand appeals to a demographic of loyal, active and occasion-driven customers who want to live a healthier lifestyle. Planet Smoothie offers real fruit smoothies with lower calorie, lower sugar, and higher protein options, giving customers a quick, portable snack or meal replacement. The brand's menu is organized into lifestyle categories to assist customers in finding the smoothie that helps them to achieve their personal goals, including protein, energy, and Planet Lite™ categories. The Planet Smoothie brand operates approximately 130 locations in over 20 states. In 2015, Planet Smoothie was acquired by Scottsdale, Arizona-based Kahala Brands™, one of the fastest growing franchising companies in the world with a portfolio of nearly 29 fast-casual and quick-service restaurant brands with approximately 3000 locations in roughly 35 countries.

For more information about Planet Smoothie, Please visit: www.PlanetSmoothie.com .

For more information about Kahala Brands, please visit: www.KahalaBrands.com .

