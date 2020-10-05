Planet Smoothie Introduces Three New Vitamin-Rich Smoothies

The Captain Immunity smoothie is blended with strawberries, mango, nonfat and no sugar added frozen yogurt, nonfat milk, whey protein and Defend+ Blast. The Antioxidant Avenger is blended with leafy greens, passion fruit, mango, pineapple, bananas and Defend+ Blast. Lastly, the Berry Defender is blended with blueberries, raspberries, strawberries, almond milk, orange juice, chia seeds and Defend+ Blast.

Each smoothie is blended with the new Blast, Defend+, which is a proprietary supplementformulated with 1,000 mg of vitamin C per serving, vitamin D, zinc, and antioxidants. Defend+ joins the fold of Planet Smoothie's six other Blasts, Immunity, Multivitamin, Fiber, Energy, Fat Burner, and Protein, which guests can add to enhance any of their smoothies!

"With the colder months around the corner, Planet Smoothie wanted to offer antioxidant and vitamin-rich smoothies that also taste delicious," said Nicole Butcher, director of marketing at Kahala Brands™, parent company of Planet Smoothie. "Guests can add the Defend+ Blast to any smoothie of their choice and by doing so, step up their immunity game!"

The new Defend+ smoothies will be available until January 3.

For more information or store locations visit www.PlanetSmoothie.com, "Like" Planet Smoothie on Facebook, follow us on Twitter @PlanetSmoothie or on Instagram @PlanetSmoothie

Promotional Smoothies:

Captain Immunity – Defend+ Blast, Strawberries, Mango, Frozen Yogurt, Nonfat Milk,, Whey Protein

Defend+ Blast, Strawberries, Mango, Frozen Yogurt, Nonfat Milk,, Whey Protein Antioxidant Avenger – Defend+ Blast, Leafy Greens, Passion Fruit, Mango, Pineapple, Bananas

– Defend+ Blast, Leafy Greens, Passion Fruit, Mango, Pineapple, Bananas Berry Defender – Defend+ Blast, Blueberries, Raspberries, Strawberries, Almond Milk, Orange Juice, Chia Seeds

About Planet Smoothie

Planet Smoothie®, intent on redefining the smoothie category, is among the country's top smoothie concepts. The brand appeals to a demographic of loyal, active and occasion-driven customers who want to live a healthier lifestyle. Planet Smoothie offers real fruit smoothies with lower calorie, lower sugar, and higher protein options, giving customers a quick, portable snack or meal replacement. The brand's menu is organized into lifestyle categories to assist customers in finding the smoothie that helps them to achieve their personal goals, including protein, energy, and Planet Lite™ categories. The Planet Smoothie brand operates approximately 140 locations in over 20 states. In 2015, Planet Smoothie was acquired by Scottsdale, Arizona-based Kahala Brands™, one of the fastest growing franchising companies in the world with a portfolio of nearly 29 fast-casual and quick-service restaurant brands with approximately 3000 locations in roughly 35 countries.

For more information about Planet Smoothie, Please visit: www.PlanetSmoothie.com .

For more information about Kahala Brands, please visit: www.KahalaBrands.com

SOURCE Planet Smoothie

Related Links

http://www.PlanetSmoothie.com

