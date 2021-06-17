Planet Smoothie Invites You to Celebrate National Smoothie Day

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- It's Planet Smoothie's favorite day of the year! Just in time for the first day of summer, join Planet Smoothie® ( www.PlanetSmoothie.com ) in celebrating National Smoothie Day on June 21. All day, Planet Smoothie locations across the country will offer a free small Lunar Lemonade smoothie with the purchase of any smoothie to all customers.

"Planet Smoothie is excited to celebrate a day made just for us smoothie lovers," said Nicole Butcher, director of marketing for Kahala Brands™, parent company of Planet Smoothie. "Our refreshing Lunar Lemonade smoothie is sure to get you into the spirit of summer and help beat the heat!"

Prefer to order online? Just use promotion code LEMON at checkout.* To find your nearest Planet Smoothie location, please visit: https://www.planetsmoothie.com/locator/

*Online ordering available at participating locations.

Promotional Smoothie:

Small Lunar Lemonade – Lunar Lemonade features strawberries and bananas, blended with refreshing lemonade creating the perfect balance between sweet and tart.

About Planet Smoothie

For more information about Planet Smoothie, please visit www.PlanetSmoothie.com.

