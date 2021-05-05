Planet Smoothie Sips into Summer with the Return of Three Fan-Favorite Smoothies

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting on May 3, Planet Smoothie® (www.PlanetSmoothie.com) is reintroducing three Instagram-worthy, fan-favorite smoothies bursting with hydration, antioxidants, vitamins and minerals that will transport you right into summer.

Pictured left to right: Rio Berry Bliss Smoothie, Dragon Fruit Lemon Splash Smoothie, Fiji Island Breeze Smoothie

The Fiji Island Breeze smoothie has a new recipe including nutritious leafy greens blended with coconut water, passion fruit, pineapple, mango and bananas, giving it a vibrant green color. The hot pink Dragon Fruit Lemon Splash smoothie is blended with dragon fruit, lemon, strawberries and pineapple. Lastly, the Rio Berry Bliss smoothie is blended with refreshing coconut water, açaí, strawberries, raspberries and pineapple.

"Planet Smoothie is thrilled to bring back three of our most popular smoothies just in time for the warmer weather," said Nicole Butcher, director of marketing at Kahala Brands™, parent company of Planet Smoothie. "These smoothies are packed with antioxidants, hydration and essential vitamins and minerals to keep your body nourished in the summer heat."

Promotional Smoothies:

Fiji Island Breeze – coconut water, leafy greens, passion fruit, pineapple, mango, bananas

Dragon Fruit Lemon Splash – dragon fruit, lemon, strawberries, pineapple

Rio Berry Bliss – coconut water, açaí, strawberries, raspberries, pineapple

About Planet Smoothie

Planet Smoothie®, intent on redefining the smoothie category, is among the country's top smoothie concepts. The brand appeals to a demographic of loyal, active and occasion-driven customers who want to live a healthier lifestyle. Planet Smoothie offers real fruit smoothies with lower calorie, lower sugar, and higher protein options, giving customers a quick, portable snack or meal replacement. The brand's menu is organized into lifestyle categories to assist customers in finding the smoothie that helps them to achieve their personal goals, including protein, energy, and Planet Lite™ categories. The Planet Smoothie brand operates approximately 145 locations in over 25 states. In 2015, Planet Smoothie was acquired by Scottsdale, Arizona-based Kahala Brands™, one of the fastest growing franchising companies in the world with a portfolio of nearly 30 fast-casual and quick-service restaurant brands with approximately 3,000 locations in 35 countries.

For more information about Planet Smoothie, please visit www.PlanetSmoothie.com.

