Planet Smoothie Supports Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation on National Smoothie Day, Inviting Guests to Enjoy $1 Smoothies for a Worthy Cause

News provided by

Planet Smoothie

20 Jun, 2023, 08:02 ET

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet Smoothie® (www.PlanetSmoothie.com) is thrilled to announce its partnership with Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation, a leading nonprofit organization dedicated to fighting childhood cancer. In observance of National Smoothie Day on June 21st from 2pm to 5pm, guests can enjoy a refreshing 20oz Lunar Lemonade smoothie, blended with strawberries, bananas and 100% lemon juice, at all Planet Smoothie locations for a $1 donation. All proceeds collected during this one-day promotion will directly benefit Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation.

Continue Reading
Planet Smoothie Celebrates National Smoothie Day In Support of Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation
Planet Smoothie Celebrates National Smoothie Day In Support of Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation

"At Planet Smoothie, we believe in the power of partnerships to create meaningful change," said Nicole Butcher, director of marketing at Kahala Brands, parent company of Planet Smoothie. "Our support of Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation allows us to make a significant difference in the lives of children fighting cancer. By offering a 20oz Lunar Lemonade for just $1, we invite everyone to join us in supporting this remarkable foundation and their tireless efforts to improve the lives of those affected by pediatric cancer."

Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation is changing the lives of children with cancer by funding impactful research, raising awareness, supporting families, and empowering everyone to help cure childhood cancer.

About Planet Smoothie
Planet Smoothie®, intent on redefining the smoothie category, is among the country's top smoothie concepts. The brand appeals to a demographic of loyal, active and occasion-driven customers who want to live a healthier lifestyle. Planet Smoothie offers smoothies made with real fruit that are lower calorie, lower sugar, and higher protein options, giving customers a quick, portable snack or meal replacement. The brand's menu is organized into lifestyle categories to assist customers in finding the smoothie that helps them to achieve their personal goals, including protein, energy, and Planet Lite™ categories. The Planet Smoothie brand operates approximately 150 locations in over 25 states. In 2015, Planet Smoothie was acquired by Scottsdale, Arizona-based Kahala Brands™, one of the fastest growing franchising companies in the world with a portfolio of nearly 30 fast-casual and quick-service restaurant brands with approximately 3,000 locations in 35 countries.

For more information visit www.PlanetSmoothie.com.

About Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation
Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation (ALSF) emerged from the front yard lemonade stand of 4-year-old Alexandra "Alex" Scott, who was fighting cancer and wanted to raise money to find cures for all children with cancer. Her spirit and determination inspired others to support her cause, and when she passed away at the age of 8, she had raised over $1 million. Since then, the Foundation bearing her name has evolved into a national fundraising movement. Today, ALSF is one of the leading funders of pediatric cancer research in the U.S. and Canada raising more than $250 million so far, funding over 1,000 research projects and providing programs to families affected by childhood cancer.

For more information, visit www.AlexsLemonade.org.

SOURCE Planet Smoothie

Also from this source

Just in Time for Summer: Planet Smoothie Introduces New Hydrate Smoothies and Welcomes Back Boba!

Kick Off the New Year with Planet Smoothie's New Level Up Smoothies

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.