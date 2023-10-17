planetRE Announces Full Stack Multi Modal AI with Advanced Computer Vision for Real Estate

News provided by

planetRE

17 Oct, 2023, 08:25 ET

New Features include MLS Photo Compliance, Captions & Voice for ADA Compatibility, Enhanced Home Space Transformations for Consumers and AI Driven Agent Productivity.

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- planetRE, the nation's leading enterprise cloud vendor, today announced new multimodal AI features targeted for brokerages, agents and MLSs to enhance agent productivity, MLS Compliance with new consumer tech for Enhanced Home Space Transformation and Virtual Staging to help agents close more business.

Continue Reading
MLS Photo Compliance
MLS Photo Compliance
Virtual Staging
Virtual Staging

Mobile first, Advanced Aelo AI computer vision allows consumers play endlessly with stunning AI design of their dream homes – both interior and exterior spaces using a variety of design styles, prompts with utmost customization. Aelo handles home Interior Designs, Exterior Designs and furnishing of empty space with full control ("Artist Mode") or Full AI Automation ("Picasso Mode").  This saved visualization can help consumer visualize what they want and help agents close deals faster. Off market sellers can play on Aelo branded agent AI portals to be captured as potential seller leads.

Aelo MLS Suite with its own API stack, contains Photo Compliance, ADA Compatible Captions, Voice Search, Image search within MLS, automated AI Listing Descriptions from uploaded MLS photos. Aelo checks for Watermark on all  generated images for increased compliance. Agents using CRM can utilize power dialing, generating AI call summary with extraction of key events and tasks.

"Our tools offer an AI Super App for the real estate eco system under single login with top compliance," said Subrao Shenoy, CEO of planetRE. "This helps agents, brokerages and MLSs consolidate their costs in these difficult times across multiple functions, manage information in one place and attract more consumer business."

About planetRE
planetRE is privately held enterprise software company in Silicon Valley, CA. More information about Aelo.ai and chocolatechips.ai can be found on www.aelo.ai.

planetRE, planetRE Aelo are trademarks. All other registered trademarks are the property of their respective holders.

Contact Information

planetRE
Media Inquiry:
[email protected] 
1-650-419-4437

SOURCE planetRE

Also from this source

planetRE brings AI closer to Real Estate with Automated Property Listings, Market Reports and AI Search

planetRE brings AI closer to Real Estate with Automated Property Listings, Market Reports and AI Search

planetRE announced today release of two highly awaited AI "mojos" under chocolatechips.ai, one for automated generation of Listing Property...
planetRE Launches Aelo.Ai - First AI Driven Virtual Home Staging Platform

planetRE Launches Aelo.Ai - First AI Driven Virtual Home Staging Platform

planetRE today announced Aelo.Ai, a fully automated AI driven virtual staging platform empowering agents, builders to allow buyers and prelisted...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Real Estate

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.