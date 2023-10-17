planetRE Announces Full Stack Multi Modal AI with Advanced Computer Vision for Real Estate

New Features include MLS Photo Compliance, Captions & Voice for ADA Compatibility, Enhanced Home Space Transformations for Consumers and AI Driven Agent Productivity.

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- planetRE, the nation's leading enterprise cloud vendor, today announced new multimodal AI features targeted for brokerages, agents and MLSs to enhance agent productivity, MLS Compliance with new consumer tech for Enhanced Home Space Transformation and Virtual Staging to help agents close more business.

MLS Photo Compliance Virtual Staging

Mobile first, Advanced Aelo AI computer vision allows consumers play endlessly with stunning AI design of their dream homes – both interior and exterior spaces using a variety of design styles, prompts with utmost customization. Aelo handles home Interior Designs, Exterior Designs and furnishing of empty space with full control ("Artist Mode") or Full AI Automation ("Picasso Mode"). This saved visualization can help consumer visualize what they want and help agents close deals faster. Off market sellers can play on Aelo branded agent AI portals to be captured as potential seller leads.

Aelo MLS Suite with its own API stack, contains Photo Compliance, ADA Compatible Captions, Voice Search, Image search within MLS, automated AI Listing Descriptions from uploaded MLS photos. Aelo checks for Watermark on all generated images for increased compliance. Agents using CRM can utilize power dialing, generating AI call summary with extraction of key events and tasks.

"Our tools offer an AI Super App for the real estate eco system under single login with top compliance," said Subrao Shenoy, CEO of planetRE. "This helps agents, brokerages and MLSs consolidate their costs in these difficult times across multiple functions, manage information in one place and attract more consumer business."

About planetRE

planetRE is privately held enterprise software company in Silicon Valley, CA. More information about Aelo.ai and chocolatechips.ai can be found on www.aelo.ai.

