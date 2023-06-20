planetRE brings AI closer to Real Estate with Automated Property Listings, Market Reports and AI Search

New Features embedding ChatGPT4 targeted for teams, brokerages and MLSs allow creation of Property Listings Descriptions, Market Report with new AI Imaging Search.

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- planetRE announced today release of two highly awaited AI "mojos" under chocolatechips.ai, one for automated generation of Listing Property Description and second for automated Market Reports – all using single entry of the Property Address with full agent oversight. Capabilities to understand house photos, classify and modify images using NLP were also announced. The outputs can be used for websites, portals and other marketing activities.

Built upon rich ChatGPT4 LLM and company's own advanced NLP and computer vision foundation framework; these new features enable agents and teams to enter a property address and create high precision Property Listing Description and Market Reports automatically with a single click.

Agents can change AI prompts with multiple tonalities to create a variety of reports, and choose the one they like. The reports are editable allowing agents to add their own signature touch to the writeup with built in grammar and plagiarism checks. The AI imaging has built in copyright infringement checks.

"Chocolatechips is a high energy Generative AI for Real Estate Agents bringing them closer to the new age with these great features", said Lance Billingsley, VP Navi Title Agency, 2023 ARMLS BOARD OF DIRECTORS, 2023 DIRECTOR, AZ ASSOC OF REALTORS. "My goal is for every agent to understand what new opportunities AI can bring to them to complement their productivity and success."

"Our rich patent portfolio with deep tech knowledge of AI, Large Language Models (LLM), Computer Vision and experience of the real estate industry for last two decades is unmatched by any other vendor" said Subrao Shenoy, CEO of planetRE. "The new features take the drudgery out of creating and recreating marketing reports, making agents more creative, productive and efficient."

