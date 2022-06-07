planetRE Announces Single Click NFT Generation within Transaction Management

New patented technique utilizing Skyharborä effortlessly creates branded NFTs for brokerages, buyer/seller on deal closing. Company also announced API capability for third party applications.

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- planetRE, the nation's leading enterprise cloud vendor, has announced a new single click NFT creation feature within its flagship Transaction Management. This feature allows agents to effortlessly create, share and possibly gift NFTs to their clients, within the transaction management platform, on every closing of real estate transaction.

The branded NFT is an immutable privileged record of the transaction containing encrypted documents, files, pictures, communication logs that consumers can cherish long after the deal is done. Each party can only see records that they are privileged to. It can be accessed by the consumer by secure email or within their own agent branded portals offered within the transaction management. Once gifted, these NFTs reside in the buyer/ seller digital wallets.

The new technology also allows brokerages to create and keep their own NFTs - master copy of the transactions with encrypted documents, compliance records, logs, commissions and others to be stored securely on the decentralized blockchain. NFTs created can be verified for authenticity using industry blockchain scanning tools within the platform.

NFT and web3 capabilities above are also offered via API for third party blockchain applications.

NFT creation needs to be affordable, simple and easy to use. Metaverses and NFTs are here opening large doorways to trillion-dollar new market opportunities in social commerce, real estate, DeFi and DAO using blockchains. In this decade it is expected to have major impact on all asset classes including real estate.

"This raises the bar for Transaction Management in industry to a whole new level for the brokerage and the agent" said Subrao Shenoy, CEO of planetRE. "TMS platforms have had no innovation for a decade. The new web3 innovation offers differential market advantages for real estate companies and their consumers ",

planetRE is a privately held, leading cloud vendor, providing Enterprise software to the real estate industry. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, CA; it provides cutting edge cloud platforms in areas of Cloud Marketing, Transaction and Financial Management.

More information about planetRE Skyharbor can be found on https://www.skyharbor.app.

planetRE, planetRE Transact, planetRE Skyharbor are trademarks. All other registered trademarks are the property of their respective holders.

