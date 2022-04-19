planetRE Announces Skyharbor™ - Fast and Affordable NFT Creation Platform

New patented blockchain technology with AI democratizes frictionless, rapid creation of NFTs for the metaverse

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- planetRE, the nation's leading enterprise cloud vendor, has announced, on the eve of Inman Connect NYC 22, an innovative, affordable platform to generate and collaborate with NFTs within minutes. The NFTs and smart contracts are building blocks for future developments with Decentralized Finance (DeFi) and syndicated purchases with DAOs.

AI Based NFT Generation

NFT creation needs to be affordable, simple, and easy to use. Metaverses and NFTs are opening large doorways to trillion-dollar new market opportunities in social commerce, real estate, DeFi, and DAO using blockchains. It is expected to impact all assets in the next decade, including real estate.

The new Skyharbor platform makes NFT creation fast, affordable, and frictionless. Lower cost makes it affordable, bringing it down to the masses. Skyharbor has built patented blockchain technology and smart contracts with an innovative AI transformation to make NFTs look artistic and lively. Customers can select from a library of AI transforms to customize NFT. Future roadmaps intended to support text to AI animation and NFTs "that can talk."

Business professionals, including real estate agents, can create NFTs and use them for marketing as their digital avatars. Builders can presell new upcoming construction as NFTs. Agents can create property NFTs for online marketing of listed properties, including social media. After a sale, the property NFTs could be "gifted" to clients offering them a permanent memento of the deal, captured at the moment of sale and, by definition, immutable on the blockchain.

"Skyharbor is a new breakthrough platform driven by AI, democratizing NFTs, bringing down creation complexity and cost with great ease of use with AI transforms," said Subrao Shenoy, CEO of planetRE." It is a ticket to the party in the evolving metaverse and social commerce. The new frictionless platform creates a valuable sales and marketing differentiator to real estate agents."

About planetRE

planetRE is a privately held, leading cloud vendor providing Enterprise software to the real estate industry. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, CA, it provides cutting-edge cloud platforms in Cloud Marketing, Transaction, and Financial Management.

More information about planetRE Skyharbor can be found on https://www.skyharbor.app.

planetRE and planetRE Skyharbor are trademarks. All other registered trademarks are the property of their respective holders.

