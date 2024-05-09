Planful To Showcase Leading Financial Performance Management Experts at Perform24

Annual Event Brings Leaders From Finance, Accounting, Marketing, and HR Together To Discover New Ways To Reach Peak Financial Performance

SAN FRANCISCO, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Planful Inc. , the pioneer of financial performance management cloud software, today announced the complete speaker lineup, session and training schedule, and participating sponsors for Planful Perform24 , the company's annual user conference. At the event, business leaders can explore a world of planning possibilities, learn how to break through legacy limitations, and find new ways to achieve financial success. Perform24 takes place May 14-16, 2024, in California at The Sheraton San Diego Hotel & Marina.

"Planful Perform24 promises to exceed attendees' expectations with an engaging program, showcasing how business leaders can go beyond mere automation by taking advantage of new technology, ideas, and strategies to help drive peak financial performance," said Rowan Tonkin, Chief Marketing Officer, Planful. "We're absolutely thrilled by the interest in our annual user event and look forward to the opportunity to yet again inspire and delight our attendees."

Attendees will be guided through a multi-day experience that includes:

A lively opening keynote featuring Planful leaders and industry experts who will share new ways to reach peak financial performance with innovative approaches and intuitive capabilities

A spotlight on the rapidly emerging opportunities with AI-augmentation in financial processes

Impressive customer speakers from companies such as Chosen Foods, Otter Products LLC, and others, showcasing real-world and practical examples for what's possible with Planful

Networking opportunities and parties with peers, industry experts, and influential thought leaders

Access to members of Planful's global partner community who will be onsite to share insights and discuss the latest financial performance management trends to empower teams

Hands-on training opportunities, with the option to earn continuing professional education (CPE) credits

Support for Perform24 comes from Planful partners, including platinum sponsor Trintech . Other partner sponsors include: Bakerfield Solutions, CFO Solutions, KeenVision, Top Down CPM, Whitley Penn, Bright Point Solutions, Formos Consulting, Marcum LLP, Openvale Group, and WG Consulting.

"Our successful partnership with Planful is rooted in our shared mission to transform finance and accounting operations," said Mekaela Davis, Chief Partner Officer, Trintech. "Together, we have been able to remove friction between finance and accounting processes for countless customers, allowing them to work faster, more effectively, and with more confidence. We are honored to be the platinum sponsor of Perform24 for the third consecutive year and look forward to showcasing how Planful customers are driving exceptional financial performance with our joint solutions."

Registration for Perform24 is open for both in-person and virtual attendees. Join the Planful team next week at the company's best industry conference yet.

About Planful

Planful is the pioneer of financial performance management cloud software. The Planful platform, which helps businesses drive peak financial performance, is used around the globe to streamline business-wide planning, budgeting, consolidations, reporting, and analytics. Planful empowers finance, accounting, and business users to plan confidently, close faster, and report accurately. More than 1,400 customers, including 23andMe, Bose, Boston Red Sox, Five Guys, and Zappos, rely on Planful to accelerate cycle times, increase productivity, and improve accuracy. Planful is a private company backed by Vector Capital, a leading global private equity firm. Learn more at planful.com .

