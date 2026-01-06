PlanHub Joins Associated Builders and Contractors' Tech Marketplace to Advance Construction Technology Access for ABC Members

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PlanHub, a leading preconstruction software platform connecting general contractors, subcontractors, and suppliers nationwide, today announced that it has joined the Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC) Tech Marketplace as an official technology partner.

Associated Builders and Contractors is a national construction industry trade association established in 1950 with 67 chapters and more than 23,000 members.

The ABC Tech Marketplace is an exclusive portfolio of vetted, solutions-oriented technology providers offering innovative, cost-effective tools that support the construction industry. Through this nationwide partnership, PlanHub now offers exclusive benefits and discounts to ABC members belonging to ABC's extensive network of 67 chapters and 23,000 members.

This partnership underscores PlanHub's continued commitment to empowering contractors with modern, easy-to-use solutions that improve efficiency, collaboration, and competitiveness throughout the preconstruction process.

"Our inclusion in the ABC Tech Marketplace represents a milestone in our mission to make preconstruction more accessible, transparent, and efficient for every contractor and supplier," said Ro Bhatia, CEO at PlanHub. "We're proud to partner with ABC to expand our reach and deliver measurable value to members who are shaping the future of the construction industry."

"PlanHub's participation in the ABC Tech Marketplace reinforces our goal of connecting members with trusted technology partners who can help them build smarter, safer, and more efficiently," said Matt Abeles, Vice President of Construction Technology and Innovation at ABC. "We're excited to welcome PlanHub to this growing network of innovators who are helping to advance construction through digital transformation."

In addition to the national partnership, PlanHub has also entered a partnership with the ABC New Jersey Chapter, aimed at strengthening local engagement and education opportunities for regional contractors and suppliers. This partnership will enable PlanHub to offer educational webinars, and engage in thought leadership opportunities and regional events designed to foster technology adoption and member growth.

"We look forward to deepening our partnership with ABC at both the national and chapter levels," added Ro Bhatia, CEO at PlanHub. "Our shared goal is to equip industry participants with the digital tools and knowledge they need to win more work and grow their businesses."

Through both initiatives, PlanHub and ABC are together expanding access to industry-leading technology and educational resources that drive innovation and operational excellence across the construction ecosystem.

About PlanHub

PlanHub is an industry-leading preconstruction platform designed to empower construction professionals by simplifying the bidding and project management process. With a mission to connect subcontractors, general contractors, and suppliers, PlanHub provides a centralized digital hub where industry professionals can discover and manage new growth opportunities, collaborate seamlessly, and make data-driven decisions. By integrating high-quality project listings with powerful management tools, PlanHub removes inefficiencies and streamlines communication, ensuring businesses can scale effectively and focus on building America's infrastructure. With over 500,000+ construction professionals in the PlanHub network nationwide, the platform continues to drive growth and innovation in the industry. Learn more at PlanHub.com .

About Associated Builders and Contractors

Celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2025, Associated Builders and Contractors is a national construction industry trade association established in 1950 with 67 chapters and more than 23,000 members. Founded on the merit shop philosophy, ABC helps members develop people, win work and deliver that work safely, ethically and profitably for the betterment of the communities in which ABC and its members work. Visit us at abc.org.

About ABC New Jersey

ABC New Jersey is the largest ABC Chapter, with over 1,600 members in all specialties within the construction industry, comprised primarily of firms that perform work in the industrial and commercial sectors. Founded on the merit shop philosophy, ABC helps members develop people, win work and deliver that work safely, ethically and profitably for the betterment of the communities in which ABC and its members live and work. For more information, please visit our website at abcnjc.org.

SOURCE PlanHub