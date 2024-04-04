PlanMember Opens New Financial Center in Red Bank, NJ

CARPINTERIA, Calif., April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PlanMember Financial Corporation is pleased to announce the opening of a new financial center, The 401(k) Group. Located in Red Bank, NJ, The 401(k) Group is owned and managed by Joe Fernandes, who has been a securities-licensed financial services professional for over 27 years. "My partnership with PlanMember is exciting for many reasons," says Joe. "As a Financial Center, I have so much support from PlanMember in terms of business development, marketing, recruiting and Compliance. With all of these services being provided, I can focus on serving the needs of my clients."

"While retirement planning is at the core of our services, we offer a broad spectrum of financial assistance," adds Joe. "Whether you seek guidance on retirement, general investing, college funding, income strategies, estate planning or insurance needs, our experienced team is ready to provide personalized solutions tailored to your unique circumstances." To learn more about The 401(k) Group, please visit planmember.com/the401kgroup/.

PlanMember, with more than $16 billion in assets, specializes in the 403(b), 457(b) and 401(k) marketplace. To date, PlanMember has established 48 Financial Centers in 25 states, with a goal of expanding to 80 Financial Centers nationwide.

"We're very excited to partner with Joe," says Jon Ziehl, President and CEO of PlanMember, "and the affiliation with The 401(k) Group supports PlanMember's continuing efforts to extend our business model across the United States, including our first Financial Center in New Jersey."

About PlanMember: For more than three decades PlanMember Financial Corporation, through its operating subsidiaries, has provided personalized retirement planning and administrative services to public and private sector employers and employees utilizing a broad selection of investment programs. The company is headquartered in Carpinteria, CA.

Securities and advisory services are offered through PlanMember Securities Corporation (PSEC), a registered broker/dealer, investment advisor and member FINRA/SIPC. The 401(k) Group and PlanMember Securities Corporation are independently owned and operated companies.

SOURCE PlanMember Securities