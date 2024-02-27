Williams & Company Financial Services Celebrates 25th Anniversary by Donating $25,000 to Michigan Schools

PlanMember Securities

Feb. 27, 2024

GRANDVILLE, Mich., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Williams & Company Financial Services is excited to announce we are celebrating 25 years in business in 2024. Over the past quarter-century, we've had the privilege of supporting people in all walks of life toward achieving their financial goals. We're also proud to support Michigan educators who are fostering a brighter future for students through our support of school programs with sponsorships and donations.

Founded by Richard Williams in 1999, Williams & Company Financial Services (also known as W&C) is an independent PlanMember Financial Center in Grandville, MI. W&C was chosen as one of the core providers to our state's public schools many years ago by the Michigan Retirement Investment Consortium (MRIC}. We are available to all Michigan school districts to provide retirement and financial education, planning assistance and guidance to educational employees.

Of the company's many years of success, Williams & Company President & CEO Rich Williams said: "I am honored to lead a company dedicated to empowering individuals from all backgrounds to achieve their financial aspirations. Our commitment to supporting Michigan educators underscores our belief in fostering not just personal wealth, but also the growth and prosperity of our communities. Here's to another 25 years of making dreams a reality."

As part of our 25-year celebration, Williams & Company Financial Services is thrilled to give back to the communities we serve. We will be awarding 25 donations of $1,000 each to programs in school districts throughout Michigan by connecting with our financial representatives, as well as many Michigan superintendents, to determine where these donations will be most impactful.

About Williams & Company Financial Services:
At Williams & Company Financial Servicesour mission is to make a positive difference in the overall financial lives of our clients. You'll find us helping educators, public employees, and individuals and families create a plan and set a strategy to achieve financial stability and freedom. Our clients herald from all walks and stages of life, whether they're just starting a career, already enjoying retirement, and everything in between.

