Planon acquires IoT Platform Vendor Axonize, extending its Hyper-Connected Building offering

Axonize complements Planon's "Open Platform" approach by providing out-of-the-box connections with smart devices and data sources across a plethora of vendors. Additionally, the acquisition supports Planon's strategic partnership with Schneider Electric and other strategic technology partners , fueling joint ambitions for the future, enabling the provision of digital twins and enhancing insight into asset and building performance.

"Digitalization around buildings and facility services will only continue to accelerate over the years to come," said Pierre Guelen, CEO of Planon. "Availability and secure access to reliable behavioral data is a key prerequisite for our customers in their digitization, automation and sustainability initiatives."

"We look forward to this next step in our journey, and we strongly believe that Planon will provide a great home for our customers, employees and technology," said Janiv Ratson, CEO of Axonize. "We expect the growth of digital transformation in smart enterprises to be exponential. I'm confident that together we can successfully grow the entire notion of smart buildings, as well as smart business across the globe."

Terms of the transaction will not be disclosed. Catapult Advisors LLC acted as financial advisor to Axonize.

About Planon

www.planonsoftware.com

Planon is the leading global provider of Real Estate and Facility Management software that enables building and service digitalization by integrating the diverse landscape of smart building technology and business solutions, creating value for building owners, building users, and service providers. Independent market research and consulting firms have consistently rated Planon as a global leader in the market.

About Axonize

www.axonize.com

Axonize has developed a no-code IoT platform for smart enterprises that facilitates the connection, monitoring, and control of an unlimited number of devices, data sources and systems, as well as the analysing of data streams from multiple devices and sources. Axonize is provided as a Software as a Service (SaaS) offering.

