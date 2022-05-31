Plant-based Meat Market - 40% of Growth to Originate from North America | Plant-Based Beed Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation| Technavio

The competitive scenario provided in the Plant-based Meat Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our Plant-based Meat Market Forecast Report - Buy Now!

Plant-based Meat Market 2021-2025: Scope

The plant-based meat market report covers the following areas:

Frequently Asked Questions:

What are the major trends in the market?

The changing consumer demographics are a supporting trend in the global plant-based meat market share growth.



Beyond Meat Inc., Ecozone UK Ltd., Gathered Foods Corp., Impossible Foods Inc., Maple Leaf Foods Inc., Monde Nissin Corp., The Kraft Heinz Co., The Tofurky Co. Inc., Tyson Foods Inc., and Unilever Group are some of the major market participants.





The new product launches is notably driving the plant-based meat market growth, although factors such as increasing consumption of animal meat may impede the market growth.

40% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for plant-based meat market in North America

Plant-based Meat Market 2021-2025: Segmentation Analysis

Type

Plant-Based Beef



Plant-Based Chicken



Plant-Based Pork



Others

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

Plant-based Meat Market 2021-2025: Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global plant-based meat market as part of the global packaged foods and meat market. Our research report has extensively covered external factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the plant-based meat market during the forecast period.

Plant-based Meat Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist plant-based meat market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the plant-based meat market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the plant-based meat market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and MEA

, , APAC, , and MEA Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of plant-based meat market vendors

Plant-based Meat Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 25.14% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 7.21 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 23.11 Performing market contribution North America at 40% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Beyond Meat Inc., Ecozone UK Ltd., Gathered Foods Corp., Impossible Foods Inc., Maple Leaf Foods Inc., Monde Nissin Corp., The Kraft Heinz Co., The Tofurky Co. Inc., Tyson Foods Inc., and Unilever Group Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

