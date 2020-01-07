Plant-Based Protein Industry Insights, 2017-2019 & 2023 - Market Dynamics, Competitive Landscape, Major M&A Deals, and Strategic Alliances

DUBLIN, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Plant-Based Protein: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The scope of this report is broad and covers various product type available in the plant protein market and potential application sectors. The plant protein market is broken down by product type. Revenue forecasts from 2018 to 2023 are given for each technology and end-users with estimated valued derived from the revenue of companies' total revenues.

The report also includes a discussion of the major players across each regional plant protein market. Further, it explains the major drivers and regional dynamics of the global plant protein market and current trends within the industry.



The report concludes with a special focus on the vendor landscape and includes detailed profiles of the major vendors in the global plant protein market.



The report includes:

A brief general outlook of the global plant-based protein market

Analyses of global market trends with data from 2017 to 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023

Identification of shifts in the market from animal protein towards proteins derived from plants and consumer demand for sustainable products, along with a global competitive landscape, major M&A deals, and strategic alliances

Data corresponding to regional trade analysis, and import and export of plant-based protein ingredients in value and volumetric terms

Elaboration on the role of government regulations, recent technological advancements, and economic trends and factors that shape and influence the future marketplace

Company profiles of the market leading players, including Axiom Foods, Cargill, Kerry Group, CHS, and NOW Health Group



Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market Overview

Introduction

Value Chain Analysis

Regulatory Framework

The U.S. Regulations

Porter's Five Force Analysis

Bargaining Power of Buyers: HIGH

Bargaining Power of Suppliers: LOW

Threat of Substitutes: MODERATE

Threat of New Entrants: MODERATE

Intensity Competitive Rivalry: HIGH

Growth Indicators & Key Supporting Factors

New Product Development Particularly in the U.S.

Increasing Application Scope of Plant Proteins

Increasing Use in Novel Applications

Rising Protein Consumption

Positive Outlook Towards Sports Nutrition

Growing Dietary Supplements Market

Growing Preference Toward a Plant-Based Diet Among Indian Consumers

Increase in Demand for Vegan Cosmetics Among Millennials in the U.S.

Increasing Personal Care Product Demand in the U.S. and U.K.

Growing Market for Plant Protein Products

Market Restraint Analysis

Low Acceptance of Protein Sources Other than Soy

Increasing Market Penetration of Animal Protein

Price Trend Analysis

Chapter 4 Global Plant Protein Market, by Product Type

Soy Protein

Wheat Protein

Pea Protein

Canola Protein

Rice Protein

Potato Protein

Other Proteins

Chapter 5 Global Plant Protein Market, by Application

Food & Beverages

Infant Formulation

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Animal Feed

Nutrition & Supplements

Chapter 6 Global Plant Protein Market, by Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East and Africa

Chapter 7 Global Plant Protein Market, by Country

The U.S.

The U.K.

Germany

India

China

Brazil

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape

Mergers & Acquisitions

Joint Ventures

Innovations

Other Key Market Strategies

Chapter 9 Company Profiles



ADM

Amco Proteins

Axiom Foods Inc.

Beneo GmbH

Burcon Nutrascience Corp.

Cargill

CHS Inc.

Corbion

Cosucra Groupe Warcoing S.A.

Crespel & Deiters GmbH & Co. KG

Farbest Brands

Glanbia PLC

Glico Nutrition Co. Ltd.

Ingredion Inc.

Kerry Group

Now Health Group Inc.

Roquette Freres Le Romarin

Tate & Lyle PLC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b6q3do

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

