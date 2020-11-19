Plant-Powered Brand ZENB Launches 100% Yellow Pea Pasta with the Taste and Texture of Traditional Pasta

A small but mighty legume, the yellow pea is packed with protein, naturally gluten-free and provides 40% more fiber to yellow pea products when the whole legume, skin included, is used. ZENB Pasta contains 17 grams of protein, 11 grams of fiber and 30% fewer net carbs than traditional pasta in each three-ounce serving. A tasty alternative that can be delivered straight to your door, ZENB Pasta is for everyone – from those who follow a plant-based lifestyle to those who enjoy easy, healthy meal swaps.

Consumer consumption and buying behaviors have evolved this past year, with more people desiring plant-based food choices that do not sacrifice taste. In a recent study by ZENB, 2,000 U.S. consumers were surveyed to find out how the pandemic impacted their eating habits, with results indicating that most U.S. adults are trending toward making better food choices and adapting simple lifestyle changes that can impact their overall health. Results show:

While 61% of respondents indicate that taste is one of the top factors when buying food, 48% are hesitant to try plant-based products because they do not think it will taste good. ZENB is working to bridge this gap by changing the perception of plant-based foods with products that taste good and are good for you.

More than 50% of respondents are cooking more meals at home and 32% are eating healthier with an increase in consumption of fruits and vegetables. In fact, 45% have either tried or are more likely to try plant-based products, supporting the growth of the flexitarian diet trend – a style of eating that embraces the intake of plant-based meals without completely eliminating meat and other animal products.

An increasing number of U.S. consumers, nearly 30%, are turning to the internet to purchase their groceries. And with 32% of respondents believing that convenience is an important factor when making food purchases, ZENB's direct-to-consumer business model is a solution to making plant-based products readily available for Americans.

"People are becoming increasingly aware of the physical, emotional and environmental benefits of eating plant-based," said Cynthia Sass, registered dietitian, New York Times best-selling author and ZENB adviser. "The yellow pea, a powerful and versatile legume filled with nutrients and perhaps the next 'it' ingredient, makes the ZENB Pasta launch a timely introduction for the many people seeking wholesome meal swaps. Healthy yet tasty, you'll like it as much as traditional pasta so you can feel good about enjoying pasta night more than once a week."

ZENB Pasta uses the entire legume, including skin, to inspire food waste reduction while adding fiber and creating a mild flavor and great texture that make it extremely versatile for recipes. ZENB Pasta aligns with the brand's mission to provide consumers with an easy way to adopt a plant-powered lifestyle, embrace wholesome living and collectively support a more sustainable world.

"By using parts of legumes and vegetables that are often overlooked and creating an easy direct-to-consumer experience, we are working to modernize and broaden access to the plant-based industry through flavorful products that are approachable for all, regardless of diet preference," said Christiane Paul, ZENB chief marketing officer, U.S. and U.K. "At ZENB, it is our vision to develop a larger wellness lifestyle community for mindful consumers seeking veggie-first snack and mealtime options, and our new yellow pea pasta is the first of many innovations to come."

ZENB Pasta is available in Rotini, Penne and Elbow shapes. First time purchasers can try each variety with the starter pack, which is available for $14.99 with free shipping. Larger quantity boxes of 6 ($29.99) and boxes of 10 ($49.99) can also be ordered for delivery. For added convenience, subscribe to receive a 5% discount and free shipping.

ZENB is a global brand with vast presence in the U.K. and Japan. The brand launched in the U.S. in June 2019 with its veggie-first snack products, making Chicago its domestic headquarters. The innovative yellow pea pasta was very well received when it debuted in Japan earlier this year. Now, ZENB Pasta is available exclusively on ZENB.com where U.S. shoppers can also find more than 50 unique and delicious pasta recipes that will inspire any home chef.

About ZENB

ZENB is a plant-powered, direct-to-consumer brand on a mission to make plant-based foods more delicious, accessible and convenient. Using parts of legumes and vegetables that are often thrown away (skin, seeds, stems and all), ZENB products open a whole new world of flavor and nutrition. A global brand with vast presence in Japan and the U.K., ZENB debuted in the U.S. market in 2019 with its veggie-first snack products, ZENB Veggie Sticks and ZENB Veggie Bites, with domestic headquarters in Chicago. Committed to making plant-based products the center of everyday lives, the brand launched a single-ingredient pasta made from yellow peas in November 2020 for U.S. consumers, with plans to grow its meal and snack portfolios. For more information about ZENB and to join the community, visit ZENB.com or follow along on Instagram, Facebook, Pinterest, and Twitter.

SOURCE ZENB

Related Links

https://zenb.com

